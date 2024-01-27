Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon, the 20th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners square off inside the Lloyd Nobel Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The game tips off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1) are coming off an 85-78 home victory on Saturday against the BYU Cougars. The Sooners (15-4, 3-3) are coming off a 75-60 home loss against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Tech Red Raiders +3.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) +140 Oklahoma Sooners -3.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) -165

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Head-to-Head

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners face off for the 72nd time. Oklahoma is 40-31 all-time against Texas Tech, with the most recent game coming on February 21, 2023, when they won 74-63 on the road.

Where can I watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma?

This game will not air on linear television but can be streamed on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Key Injuries

Texas Tech

Forward Devan Cambridge: Knee (OUT)

Oklahoma

No injuries to report

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma: Best Picks and Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners are the higher-ranked program in this game and would like to recover in the Big 12 Conference standings. When looking at the defenses in the last few games, the Red Raiders have allowed 71.8 points in their last four games, while the Sooners have given up 67.7 points in their previous three games.

Rebounding statistics show that Texas Tech averages 35.4 total rebounds per game, while Oklahoma averages 37.4 total rebounds per game.

Junior guard Javian McCollum has demonstrated his capacity to perform well, with a shooting split of 44.3/36.4/91.3, averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.9 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.

When looking at the against-the-spread records, the Sooners have a bit of an advantage as they are 11-8 against the spread while the Red Raiders are sitting with a 9-9 against the spread.

With Oklahoma having an impressive 11-1 record inside of Lloyd Noble Center, expect the Oklahoma Sooners to cover the spread in this Big 12 Conference matchup.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners, -3.5 (-110)

