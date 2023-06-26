Ausar Thompson has become one of the most recognizable faces of this year's draft due to the path him and his brother, Amen, took to get to the league.

As far back as 2019, they had already become internet sensations due to their basketball background.

When he was picked fifth by the Detroit Pistons, understandably, the other Pistons' pick of the night flew under the radar. And yet, those in the know are quite excited about the talent of No.25 pick Marcus Sasser as well.

So, how do Detroit's two newest recruits compare?

The most striking difference between the two players is their background and respective journeys to the NBA. Sasser is a product of the Houston Cougars while Thompson never stepped foot on a college campus.

BULLYBALL @RealBullyBall Want a raw look at the Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser introduction? Here you go. Some of the best moments captured by @notrazpberry Want a raw look at the Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser introduction? Here you go. Some of the best moments captured by @notrazpberry 📸 https://t.co/UP02ekEvFX

Comparison between Sasser and Thompson's backgrounds

Marcus Sasser took a more orthodox route to the NBA, using the collegiate route. Before that, he played for Red Oak High School where he played under his uncle Jason Sasser.

Sasser was a member of the Houston Cougars team for four years before declaring for the 2023 draft. His rights were traded to the Pistons by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ausar Thompson, on the other hand, had an unusual upbringing. His father started teaching him and his twin brother basketball when they were only seven years old.

They were homeschooled in the sixth and seventh grade just so they could focus on basketball.

They joined Pine Crest High School early and forfeited their final year to join Overtime Elite, a professional league, instead of accepting one of the multiple college offers that were extended to them.

Statistics, height and playing style

Sasser is 22 years old and stands at 6-foot-2 with a wingspan of 6-foot-7. Thompson, on the other hand, is 20 years old and stands at 6-foot-7 with a wingspan of 7-foot-1.

Over two seasons at Overtime Elite, Thompson won the league both years and was named the finals MVP. Last season, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

He is athletically gifted, has fast hands and can defend mismatches well, which should be a major plus for him in the NBA. He is a creative passer and moves well off the ball, which could be his primary role when he enters the NBA.

Marcus Sasser had his most productive season for the Cougars last season where he averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game.

Sasser is more at home with the ball in his hands as a facilitator and scorer on three levels. He has shown a tendency to occasionally switch off in defense, and his size means that he can be dominated on that end.

