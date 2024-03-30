Best college basketball prop bets for Creighton vs. Tennessee: Dalton Knecht, Baylor Scheierman and more 

The Midwest Region wraps up the Sweet 16 as the third-seeded Creighton Bluejays and the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers face off against one another. There are some incredible players on the court, and this game is going to be full of a lot of incredible talents that we can take advantage of their prop bets. Let's take a closer look at their odds and discuss which way our bets should be leaning.

Best college basketball prop bets for Creighton vs. Tennessee

Dalton Knecht Over 20.5 Points (-140)

Tennessee Volunteers senior guard Dalton Knecht has been doing incredibly well. He is averaging 21.1 points while shooting 39.1% from the 3-point line this season. He has been scoring incredibly well in his previous five games. During that time, recorded 24.2 points. Creighton has been a good defensive team, but it is going to struggle to contain his skill level so go with the over as Knecht can reach 25+ points in this Sweet 16 matchup.

Baylor Scheierman Over 2.5 Threes (-140)

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman has been doing incredibly well for the Creighton Bluejays as he is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. He has been shooting extremely well as in his previous six games. He is 25-for-55 (45.5%) during that span. Scheierman has been able to shoot the ball well and with a great volume, so he should be able to connect on a minimum of three threes.

Baylor Scheierman Over 9.5 Rebounds (-125)

There will be two Baylor Scheierman prop bets that we should be targeting, and he has been an excellent rebounder as a guard. He is standing at 6-foot-7 and averaging 9.1 rebounds per game thus far. Scheierman is averaging an outstanding 11.7 total rebounds in his previous six games, and the Volunteers are a solid rebounding team. However, go with the over and expect double-digit rebounds out of him here.

