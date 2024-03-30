Best college basketball prop bets for North Carolina State vs Marquette: DJ Horne and more

The Sweet 16 continues to roll on as the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack battle it out against the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles. There are some player prop bets on both sides that will be intriguing to add to your betting slip before it is too late.

All odds in this article are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best college basketball prop bets for North Carolina State vs. Marquette

DJ Horne Over 3.5 Rebounds (-145)

NC State senior guard DJ Horne is not specifically known as a rebounding team, averaging 3.3 rebounds per game thus far. However, he seems to be focusing on this portion of his game more as of late, averaging 4.6 rebounds in his previous five games.

With a team like Marquette, they are not a great rebounding team so expect Horne to be able to grab a pair of rebounds in each half and hit the over.

Also Read: Former Guardians manager Terry Francona and Wildcats star Richard Jefferson show up to Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 clash

DJ Horne Over 16.5 Points (-125)

Let's target more than one thing on DJ Horne in this game as he has been an electric scoring option this season. During the year, he has been averaging 16.7 points per game but has stepped up his game lately.

In his previous three games, he has scored 18.7 points. Marquette's defense has been doing decently well but nothing to brag about, with 69.9 points per game allowed, so there are weaknesses here.

With the Golden Eagles going to struggle to stop NC State's top-scoring threat, go with the over on Horne's points as well.

Tyler Kolek Over 8.5 Assists (+100)

One of the top players in this game passing the ball has been Marquette senior guard Tyler Kolek, who is leading the nation with 7.9 assists per game. He has taken his playmaking ability to the next level as in his five games prior to this matchup, Kolek is dishing out 11.2 assists per game.

The NC State Wolfpack are not considered a huge defensive threat, so take the over on Tyler Kolek's assists.

Also Read: Adou Thiero transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. UConn