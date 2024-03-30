Best college basketball prop bets for Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Zach Edey, Graham Ike and more

In arguably the most exciting game in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, the fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs battle the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight. Several exciting player prop bets can be made on this game.

Here's a look at a few of them.

Best college basketball prop bets for Gonzaga vs. Purdue

Zach Edey Over 40.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-130)

Boilermakers senior center Zach Edey has been one of the premier players in college basketball and could do this without adding the assists, but the odds are a little better adding them. This season, Edey is averaging 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and should be able to dominate against the Bulldogs.

It would not be surprising for the over to hit. Looking at how Edey has performed through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, he is averaging 26.5 points, 17.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Go with the over, as Edey is just too dominant.

Braden Smith Over 1.5 Threes (+144)

The odds are just screaming at us to have some value with our pick as Boilermakers sophomore guard Braden Smith is shooting 44.0% from 3 throughout the year.

In the NCAA Tournament, he is shooting 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and having a hot hand may give him the confidence to shoot more from distance, especially with the size of Gonzaga being a strength. Go with the over, as Smith should make multiple 3s.

Graham Ike Over 6.5 Rebounds (-130)

Bulldogs junior forward Graham Ike has been a force rebounding the basketball for Gonzaga, averaging 7.3 total rebounds per game. He has done well with 9.5 total rebounds during the first two games of the NCAA Tournament against McNeese State and Kansas.

Even with the Boilermakers considered to be one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball, expect Ike to be able to reach seven rebounds in this game.

