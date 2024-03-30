Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. Houston: Kyle Filipowski, J'wan Roberts and more

The South Region of the NCAA Tournament has a great Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night as the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils take on the top-seeded Houston Cougars. This will be an exciting contest, and some player prop bets are looking a little undervalued that we can take advantage of. Let's dive into the player prop bets and discuss which side we should be betting on.

Best college basketball prop bets for Duke vs. Houston

Kyle Filipowski Under 14.5 Points (-105)

This is more about expecting the Houston Cougars' defense to bounce back after allowing 95 points in their second-round outing than anything. Blue Devils sophomore center Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.6 points this season but has been struggling in the first two games of March Madness, with 17 total points against Vermont and James Madison.

Houston's forward depth is great and should be able to slow down Filipowski from getting good looks at the rim. With J'Wan Roberts, Ja'Vier Francis and Joseph Tugler rotating against him, expect coach Kelvin Sampson's gameplan to keep the ball out of Filipowski's hands.

J'Wan Robert Under 8.5 Rebounds (+120)

Senior forward J'Wan Roberts has been doing well for the Houston Cougars, leading the program with 6.8 total rebounds per game. He has struggled at crashing the glass as of late, with just 4.5 rebounds in his previous four outings.

The Duke Blue Devils are a good rebounding team, and there won't be too many offensive rebounding opportunities, even with the offensive dominance of Houston. Go with under 8.5 rebounds for Robert in this matchup.

L.J. Cryer Over 1.5 Turnovers (+140)

Cougars senior guard L.J. Cryer will be handling the basketball a good amount tonight and has done a good job throughout the season in limiting turnovers with 0.9 per game. However, he has committed five turnovers in his last three matchups, which is 1.67 turnovers per contest.

Duke averages just 6.4 steals per game as a team but forced James Madison to turn the basketball over 14 times in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Go with Cryer having multiple turnovers in this matchup.

