Best college basketball prop bets for Illinois vs Iowa State: Terrence Shannon Jr., Tre King and more

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa State Cyclones are ready to battle it out in the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. While there are some incredible players on both sides, this game is expected to be close.

We will take a closer look at some of the top player prop bets for this matchup. All odds provided in this article are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best college basketball prop bets for Illinois vs. Iowa State

Terrence Shannon Jr. Over 21.5 Points (-110)

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been one of the best scorers in college basketball, averaging 23.3 points per game this season. In his previous four games, Shannon Jr. scored 32.5 points per game and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Throughout the season, he shot 48.1% from the field, 36.1% from the 3-point line and 81.5% from the charity stripe.

Tre King Over 5.5 Rebounds (-140)

The Iowa State forward has been doing well, averaging 5.3 rebounds per game this season. He is averaging 7.0 rebounds in his previous three games and should continue to crash the glass effectively. Illinois are a great rebounding team, and this could be tough, but King should get to six rebounds pretty easily.

Keshon Gilbert Under 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-115)

Junior guard Keshon Gilbert has been playing well throughout the year for Iowa State but might struggle here. He is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this year but has not reached that total in either NCAA Tournament game thus far. With just 2.0 rebounds per game, he needs to do better. He will have to score 16+ points here, and that seems a bit high for his projections, so take the under.

