Best college basketball prop bets for North Carolina vs Alabama: Aaron Estrada, Armando Bacot and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels go head-to-head against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, and there are some great prop bets to make for this matchup. With many different possibilities for bets throughout this game, there will be some critical bets to add to your betting slip.

All odds provided in this article are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and may differ depending on which sportsbook you use.

College basketball prop bets for North Carolina vs. Alabama

Aaron Estrada Under 15.5 Points (-130)

Crimson Tide senior guard Aaron Estrada has been struggling to score the basketball at a consistent level throughout the year, as he is scoring 13.3 points per game. In his two games in the NCAA Tournament, Estrada is averaging just 10.5 points and is a combined 10 of 28 from the floor while being 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Expect Aaron Estrada to struggle to score the basketball and do a bunch of the other things instead, so go with the under to hit on his scoring.

Also Read: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Latest on Alabama guard ahead of Sweet 16 game against North Carolina

RJ Davis Under 3.5 Assists (-115)

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been a good offensive team throughout the season, but they have only averaged 14.4 assists per game. Senior guard RJ Davis is the program's leading scorer but averages 3.4 assists per game. In his two NCAA Tournament games, he has three total assists.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will focus on Davis' scoring, and he will struggle to adapt to this game.

Armando Bacot Under 1.5 Turnovers (-140)

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams in limiting the number of turnovers against them. Senior forward Armando Bacot has been good at limiting turnovers this year, as his 1.6 turnovers per game are the fewest since the 2020-21 season.

He has only committed four turnovers in his previous three outings, and the Crimson Tide only force 12.0 total turnovers per game, so go with the under for Armando Bacot's turnovers.

Also Read: "The absolute worst attitude" - College hoops world roasts $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark for calling for technical against Ohio State