Best college basketball prop bets for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Sean Pedulla, Reece Beekman and more

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies are getting ready to face off in an in-state rivalry. There are going to be some significant prop bets that we can make tonight for this game and have a great chance of ending up in the green with our bets. Today, we have three player prop bets to make for this Cavaliers vs. Hokies matchup.

Best Virginia vs. Virginia Tech prop bets

#1: Sean Pedulla Over 13.5 Points (-125)

The Virginia Tech Hokies have been doing well as junior guard Sean Pedulla has stepped up, scoring 15.5 points per game. In his last game against Virginia Tech, he was able to record 18 points and is averaging 15.8 points in his previous four games entering this matchup.

He is getting his volume, shooting 13 times throughout the last four games. Expect to see him score at least 14 points here.

#2: Reece Beekman Under 0.5 Threes (+155)

Senior guard Reece Beekman has been playing at a great level for the Virginia Cavaliers but is not known as a prolific shooter. He is shooting a respectable 31.2% from beyond the arc this season but when on the road, he is connecting on 25.0% from three in his nine games.

He has not been doing well lately with only three makes from beyond the arc in his last five games and is only attempting 2.4 shots in that span. It seems likely that Beekman will avoid attempting many threes and with the value of this bet, it is a must-add to your betting slip.

#3: Hunter Cattoor Over 2.5 Assists (+125)

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor has not been dishing the rock well as he is only averaging 1.9 assists per game this season. However, he is doing well as of late with three assists in three of his last four games.

In the game earlier this season against the Cavaliers, Cattoor finished with three assists and should be able to have a similar performance in this game as well.

