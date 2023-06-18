Probable NBA landing spots for Duke wingman Dariq Whitehead 

Dariq Whitehead is the second youngest prospect in the 2023 NBA draft class and yet, his age does not count against him. His lights-out shooting beyond the arc, with 42% for three this season, stands him out over other prospects.

For a long time before Whitehead declared for this year's draft, it was thought that he would take advantage of his eligibility and stay another year at Duke. He announced his intention to be part of the 2023 draft class in late March.

"I'm really looking forward to this next step in my basketball career. I can't wait to get after it and continue preparing for the NBA Draft. I will forever be grateful for the Brotherhood!" Dariq Whitehead said.

Tyler Metcalf @tmetcalf11 A really encouraging aspect of Dariq Whitehead's season was how effective he proved to be as an off-ball scorer. Good movement, shot prep, and ability to parlay his on-ball skills into an off-ball role.



Spot up: 1.109 PPP 85th %ile

Could he help Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns finally win a ring as a strong bench option, or would he be best served learning under the legendary shooter Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors?

Draft projections

Whitehead's Duke career began with the biggest misfortune when he fractured his foot and then later on suffered a lower leg injury. He had to play his way back into form both times post-injury, probably affecting his end-of-season numbers.

His season average of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist didn't quite live up to the pre-season hype, but he has enormous upside. He has been mocked to be drafted mid to late first round, opening up a slew of possibilities.

Golden State Warriors has been mentioned as a possible destination for him if his stock rises and he's picked in the top twenty. Another potential destination is Utah Jazz, who have a spread of picks, including; 9th, 16th and 28th.

He could go to the Phoenix Suns if NBA teams aren't confident of his future health due to a spate of lower body injuries pushing him to a second-round pick.

Whitehead's strengths and weaknesses

During his time at Duke, he improved his shot release, which became smoother, and he became a more potent knockdown shooter.

His off-the-ball scoring has come on in leaps and bounds, and he peels off screens to find pockets of space to shoot. Standing at 6'7 with a 6'10 wingspan, he's a unit physically and it benefits him massively when defending bigger opponents.

Whitehead has the awareness and speed to become a versatile defender, added to the fact that he seems like a good perimeter defender already. His size also means that he can defend against almost any opponent.

Whitehead's decision-making with the ball in hand has let him down on occasion but it is a facet that can be polished.

He also does not have a quick first step which limits him when he attempts to finish at the rim or even draws fouls when he drives with the ball.

