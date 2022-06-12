NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns set to lose former first round pick this summer, Detroit Pistons a likely destination

Deandre Ayton is one of the most talented players in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns drafted him with the first overall pick back in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The big man is a double-double machine, and he is quite reliable on both ends. However, his most recent performance in the playoffs might be the reason why the Suns could trade him to another team.

Ayton is a restricted free agent this summer, and it will be interesting to see if the Suns can keep him on the roster. There are some rumors, however, that he could end up in Detroit.

Deandre Ayton playing for the Detroit Pistons? Not impossible!

After making the 2021 NBA Finals and losing to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns tried to run it back. Unfortunately for them, Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks beat them in seven games in the conference semifinals.

Even though the Suns had a 3-2 lead in the series, they couldn't finish the job. Deandre Ayton had some horrible games in the series, including his five-point performance in Game 7.

Monty Williams, the Suns coach, ended up benching Ayton in the final game of the series.

Now, the Phoenix Suns have a chance to get rid of the 23-year-old big man. One of the teams that could acquire him is Detroit. The Pistons have a great guard in Cade Cunningham and a lot of cap space.

The highest-paid player on the team next season will be Jerami Grant with less than $21 million. Considering how well he's played lately, the Pistons could use this contract to trade him for another great player.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Sources tell The Athletic that it’s “more likely than not” that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season.”

(h/t DeAndre Ayton has likely played his last game in a Suns’ uniform, per @johnhollinger “Sources tell The Athletic that it’s “more likely than not” that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season.”(h/t @TheAthleticNBA DeAndre Ayton has likely played his last game in a Suns’ uniform, per @johnhollinger “Sources tell The Athletic that it’s “more likely than not” that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season.” (h/t @TheAthleticNBA ) https://t.co/vhAcaXyvcp

There is no doubt that Deandre Ayton would fit well with the young Pistons roster. Furthermore, the Pistons won only 23 games this season, which means that there would also be less pressure on him.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who was previously an NBA executive, believes that the center would fit well with the Pistons. The team also has the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft that they could use to further improve the roster.

The Phoenix Suns want something in return

Considering that Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent, he can sign an offer sheet with any other NBA team. However, the Phoenix Suns can match the offer and keep him on the roster.

According to Hollinger, the Suns will pursue a sign-and-trade scenario for Ayton. This is where Jerami Grant's contract would come into play.

If Phoenix simply lets Ayton walk away, they gain nothing. However, matching the offer sheet and keeping the center would be a much better option. By doing this, the Suns would get something in return.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar If the Pistons sign Deandre Ayton..



They will have the 1st and 2nd overall picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, AND the 2021 first overall pick in their starting lineup.



Cunningham, Ayton, Bagley and a PG would be nice. If the Pistons sign Deandre Ayton.. They will have the 1st and 2nd overall picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, AND the 2021 first overall pick in their starting lineup. Cunningham, Ayton, Bagley and a PG would be nice.

Even though the Suns may not want to keep Deandre Ayton, they won't let him leave for nothing. We can expect them to keep him and then do a sign-and-trade with another team.

It's important to note that the center is mostly disappointed because the Suns did not want to offer him a maximum contract extension back in 2021. It's obvious that the front office still doesn't know whether Ayton is worth it. However, there is no doubt that many other teams would give him a maximum contract.

Watching Deandre Ayton in the Eastern Conference would definitely be interesting! We will have to wait to see if the Pistons can figure out a way to sign him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far