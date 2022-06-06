NBA Rumors: Former number one draft pick ‘more likely’ to leave the Phoenix Suns 

As per the latest NBA rumors, Deandre Ayton's tenure with the Phoenix Suns could end this offseason. The former #1 pick will be a restricted free agent.

Ayton was seeking a max contract akin to his draft classmates like Trae Young, Luka Doncic, and Michael Porter Jr, but the Suns weren't willing to offer him that sum. The two parties failed to agree before the deadline, leading to the center entering restricted free agency.

The Athletic's John Hollinger reported that "it's more likely than not" that Deandre Ayton will play elsewhere next season. Ayton could've signed a qualifying offer and stayed for another year in Phoenix, but that may not be the case moving forward.

"I was skeptical until I started talking to a few more people recently. Now, I think it’s more likely than not that he’s in a new destination next season, especially if the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade that brings back some value," reported Holliger (h/t HoopsHype).

He continued:

"For whatever reason, I don’t think Phoenix is totally comfortable going forward with him on a big-money deal, and I think Ayton might be okay with going somewhere else if he can have a bigger offensive role."

NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons speculated to pursue Phoenix Suns big Deandre Ayton

As per NBA rumors, Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton is likely to command a max contract. Not many teams have the cap space to sign him outright, though. Sign-and-trade is the most realistic scenario in that case.

However, as per NBA rumors, the Detroit Pistons, a rebuilding team that has cap space, will do their due diligence and make a run at Ayton.

Here's what The Atheltic's John Hollinger reported regarding this (h/t HoopsHype):

"One of those destinations could be Detroit, where the rebuilding Pistons enter free agency with a lot of cap space, a franchise player in Cade Cunningham and one of the league’s more obtainable and attractive trade chips in Jerami Grant. The Pistons are expected to do their due diligence and make a run at Ayton, per sources."

Hollinger also stated that the Pistons' pursuit of Ayton is "murky."

"However, the extent to which Detroit is willing to go to obtain his services is murky."

The San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks are a few other teams that make the most sense as a landing spot for the Phoenix Suns big. Deandre Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds last campaign. He could be a great fit for a young team looking to get into playoff contention or on a championship-contending team as well.

However, his demand for a max contract will make things interesting moving forward as few teams have the cap space to sign him outright. The rest lack the assets that will entice the Phoenix Suns in a sign-and-trade scenario.

