NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons mentioned as possible destinations for former number 1 overall pick

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly in the market for a center and have their eyes set on Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. Other interested teams include the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons.

According to Jake Fischer of "The Bleacher Report," the roadblock between the Suns and Ayton from renewing his contract is the massive salary he is demanding. Portland and others would not have a problem offering so much money. Fischer wrote:

"There are three teams most often linked by league personnel as Ayton's potential suitors on the open market: Atlanta, Detroit and Portland.

"Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer."

The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs are also in search of a center and have the cap space to pursue Deandre Ayton. The center has seemingly fallen out with the Suns franchise, especially after head coach Monty Williams' comments after being benched in the fourth quarter in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Should Portland Trail Blazers make a move for Ayton?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a vital summer ahead. They plan to appease their superstar Damian Lillard and build a championship contending team around him for next season.

Acquiring Deandre Ayton would do just that. The franchise is in desperate need of a big man who can make a difference on both ends, unlike Jusuf Nurkic, who is a defensive liability.

They have identified their next big star in Anfernee Simons. Simons, along with Ayton and Lillard, would be a trio that could get into the postseason.

The Trail Blazers have expiring contracts this summer and should have more than $45 million in cap space available. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been linked with a free agency signing for Portland.

However, putting all your chips into acquiring another off-guard alongside Lillard when it didn't work with CJ McCollum makes no sense.

Another thing the Portland Trail Blazers can do is head into full rebuild mode. Trading away all their assets, including Lillard, and building around good young players by drafting well, could be the way forward for Portland. Ayton fits this modus operandi as well since the center is only 23.

Either way, the Portland Trail Blazers have a decision to make. Since there are other teams in play as well for Deandre Ayton, they have to act quick if they want to get their man.

