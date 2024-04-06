Bronny James mock draft: Which team will take in LeBron James' son?

For Bronny James, the world of the NBA has been complicated. Coming into the season, the McDonald's All-American and son of LeBron James was presumed to be a one-and-done prospect. LeBron has been vocal about extending his career in order to play with his son. Even the most optimistic thinkers had to acknowledge that getting the elder James would make the younger more impressive.

That said, after a tough freshman season at USC, the expectations of the NBA tapered. Bronny James had a difficult preseason cardiac scare, missed months of preseason practice and even the early part of USC's awful season. By late in the college basketball season, many had shared expectations that James would return for another season.

While he may do so, James has put his name into the NBA draft to at least explore the possibility of a jump to the pros. Under normal circumstances, a guard who scored 4.8 points per game in college isn't an NBA prospect. However, between his upside, his famous father, and the uncertainty surrounding his game, the NBA may be interested in Bronny. Here are five top possibilities.

5 teams that might take Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft

Could the Golden State Warriors add Bronny and LeBron James to their veteran team?

#5. Golden State Warriors

Imagine the possibilities. LeBron's foil was always Golden State. The Warriors were his competition. What if he decided to go in for one last run with the veteran Warriors as his teammates and not rivals? How does Bronny fit in? Fairly well.

Yes, the Warrior backcourt spots are spoken for. But Chris Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are all aging players on the back end of impressive careers. Bronny James could learn under an almost unequalled group of backcourt veterans and they rest their weary legs down the NBA stretch run. If Steve Kerr's up for it, then the Warriors can try to join forces with the James gang.

#4. Toronto Raptors

The possibility seems a bit out of left field. LeBron has no obvious ties to Toronto and the Raptors are in the middle of rebuilding. However, the team has been rumored to have an interest in Bronny James since last year. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett give the Raptors a couple of young standouts moving ahead, and LeBron could boost the team's experience and prestige.

Meanwhile, Bronny would have a chance to work his way into Toronto's guard rotation. While Barnes and Immanuel Quickley are a pair of excellent guards, the depth behind them isn't exceptionally strong. Bronny's chances of building his career might be a bit more obvious in Toronto than in many destinations.

#3. Miami Heat

Even once it became clear that Bronny James wasn't going to have a great season at USC, the Heat and Pat Riley were rumored to remain interested. It's an obvious fit in some ways. LeBron is known and beloved in Miami and could help put the Heat over the top in their quest for another title. Meanwhile, Riley has had more than his share of experience juggling egos and expectations.

Bronny would play little initially but could garner experience behind solid NBA veterans like Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Miami isn't an organization that is afraid to take a chance, and James could benefit from Riley's tutelage and an excellent player development approach in Miami. It's not outside the realm of possibility that the Heat decide to take a chance with Bronny James.

#2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Wouldn't it make for a great story? If LeBron returns to Cleveland one more time to finish his career and inaugurate his son's, that's epic. Considering that LeBron had already returned to Cleveland, delivered a title and cemented his legacy, he could love the idea.

Meanwhile, Cleveland wouldn't be a bad spot for Bronny James. He wouldn't have expectations of much playing time or production behind veterans like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Instead, he could sit, learn and have an opportunity for his career after the LeBron Era. Cleveland would make a good fit for more reasons than narrative story value.

#1. Los Angeles Lakers

Why mess with a good thing? The Lakers have certainly enjoyed six seasons of LeBron. Even at his age (39), LeBron still moves the needle both in terms of on-court production and publicity. If giving his son a shot is the cost of keeping him, it's not hard to imagine the Lakers spending a second-round pick on that gamble.

Meanwhile, Bronny has been at USC and around his father in the NBA. It's a healthy environment for him to continue his physical and emotional maturation. The Lakers would essentially be keeping LeBron and taking a shot on a guard with some NBA skills and phenomenal bloodlines. Drafting Bronny is an alternative to taking a European teen and stashing him abroad. It's just an alternative with a higher return.

Is LA the best possible landing spot for Bronny James? Can he grow and learn in the shadow of his famous father? The Lakers seem like the team most ready to make that happen.

