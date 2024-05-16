Bronny James vs Gary Harris: Comparing Combine measurements of Lebron James’ son with former Michigan State star 

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony has compared the physical traits of USC Trojans guard Bronny James with former Michigan State player and Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris.

Givony posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) that James and Harris were at the same age when they declared for the draft. The son of Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James was 19.6 years old when he enlisted himself for the annual event while the Fishers, Indiana native was 19.7 when he declared in 2014.

Expand Tweet

James weighed 210 pounds when he entered the NBA Draft Combine while Harris was listed at 205 lbs. The USC Trojan had a wingspan of 6'7 1/4" while the Michigan State Spartan had 6'6 3/4" wingspan. James was measured 6'2 3/4" while Harris was 6'3 3/4."

Harris was forced to sit out the 2014 NBA Draft Combine due to a mild groin strain. But he took part in drills for lottery picks and first-rounders represented by Creative Artists Agency and Roc Nation, as per ESPN.

The Michigan State standout did some jump shooting and ballhandling drills and excelled in the workouts.

During the jump shooting drills, Harris shot well beyond the NBA 3-point line. He had great form on his jumper and arm strength to get his shot off from deep.

Harris performed ballhandling drills with trainer Joe Abunassar of Impact Basketball. The Indiana native was said to be very quick with the ball and had a very tight handle.

The former Spartan was billed as a high-character hard-worker and one of the few two-way players in the draft.

Harris was picked 19th in the first round by the Chicago Bulls but was traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night alongside Jusuf Nurkic and a second-round pick for Doug McDermott and Anthony Randolph.

He played for more than six seasons with the Nuggets before he was dealt to the Orlando Magic along with R. J. Hampton and a future first-round pick in exchange for Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark.

On the other hand, James participated in all NBA Draft Combine drills and was tested for strength and agility, spot-up shooting and non-stationary shooting.

In terms of strength and agility, Bronny James had lane agility time/shuttle run/three-quarter sprint times of 10.96/3.02/3.09 seconds. His standing vertical leap was 32.0 inches and maximum vertical leap was 40.5 inches.

James was good in non-stationary shooting drills, as he was tied for second in on-the-move college range drills with a 76% accuracy and shot 50% in the off-dribble college break left category. In terms of spot-up shooting, James shot 64.0%.

Bronny James drops 13 points in second NBA Draft Combine scrimmage

Bronny James finished with 13 points in the second day of NBA Draft Combine scrimmage.

Bronny James bounced back from a low-profile first-day scrimmage, leading Team St. Andrews in a 90-83 win over Team Love on Wednesday.

Bronny James led Team St. Andrews with 13 points as he impressed a live audience that included his father and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. He shot 4-of-10 in 23 minutes.

Expand Tweet

James was more effective in playing off the ball, allowing him to play catch-and-shoot. He also showed confidence in attacking the rim and fighting through contact.

It was a big improvement from the previous scrimmage, where he scored four points and four rebounds.

Is Bronny James comparable to Gary Harris? Let us know your views in the comments section.