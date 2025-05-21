Butler's Patrick McCaffery posts 2-word reaction sitting courtside for Caitlin Clark's matchup vs Atlanta

Butler Bulldogs forward Patrick McCaffery wrapped up his final year of college basketball and is now enjoying the offseason. In the 2024-2025 season, the senior played out his last campaign of college eligibility with the Bulldogs under coach Thad Matta and his brother, Connor, an assistant tactician.
On Tuesday, the younger McCaffery shared a two-word reaction on Instagram, revealing that he is watching the WNBA's regular season matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream in the former's home arena.
The Iowa City native is tuning in for the game as the Fever is headlined by superstar Caitlin Clark, his brother's long-time girlfriend.
"So back," Patrick McCaffery wrote on his Instagram story.
Unfortunately for the McCaffery's and the Indiana faithful, Clark and the rest of the Fever were not able to uncork the victory over the Dream as they lost 91-90 to fall to a 1-1 record in the early 2025 WNBA season.
In 38 minutes of playing time, the sophomore sensation dropped 27 points, including five three-pointers, five rebounds, a game-high 11 assists and two steals.
The Fever will look to bounce back on Thursday, May 22, against Atlanta once again but this time away from home.
Patrick McCaffery played out his senior year with his brother Connor as an assistant coach
In what was technically his sixth and final year of college basketball, since he redshirted his first season due to complications with his cancer treatment, Patrick McCaffery transferred to the Butler Bulldogs to join his brother, Connor. Together, they ended the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 15-20, 6-14 during Big East conference play.
Patrick spent his first five years of collegiate hoops as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes, through which Connor McCaffery was also a player for the squad in four of them.
The former averaged 9.1 markers, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, while the latter posted averages of 4.5 points, 3.0 boards and 3.2 dimes a game in also his six-year stint.
