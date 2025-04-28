Carter Bryant NBA draft: Top 5 landing spots for Arizona standout ft. Orlando Magic

Arizona forward Carter Bryant has placed his name in the NBA Draft. Bryant, just off his freshman season, has reserved the possibility of removing his name from the draft and returning to college. But there is some genuine NBA interest in Bryant.

The 6-foot-8 forward is strong enough to drop down and play an undersized power forward on occasion. He averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game at Arizona. Bryant started just five games, averaging 19.2 minutes per game. He also shot 37% from 3-point range.

Here's a rundown on teams that might be a good fit for Bryant, should he decide to stay in the draft.

Top 5 NBA Draft fits for Carter Bryant

Bryant might fare well with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are pretty thin at the small forward spot. Their primary starter at the position last season was Ziaire Williams. Brooklyn was 29th in the NBA in scoring at 105.1 points per game. Bryant could fix a position of weakness and likely improve the scoring punch of the Nets if he is chosen by them.

Chicago Bulls

After Zach LaVine departed the roster, the Bulls had a definite vacancy at the small forward spot. Matas Buzelis was the main starter, but he doesn't do anything that Bryant can't replicate. The Bulls were competent offensively, but could use Bryant's size and rebounding ability on the defensive end of the floor.

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes give the Raptors a solid pair of forwards. But Bryant could learn the position from a couple of outstanding players and step into a larger role as the situation allows. The Raptors were 23rd in the NBA in both scoring and 3-point shooting, so Bryant could definitely help on that front.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The T-Wolves are an outstanding young team that's a win away from the Western Conference semifinals. One of the few vacant spots on the roster is for a small forward. Potentially joining a team with Anthony Edwards, Ruby Gobert and Jaden McDaniels looks like a nice situation for Bryant's NBA landing spot.

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are an outstanding forward tandem, but Bryant could fit in subbing for either or even playing a big guard is the Magic want to go with a tall group. The Magic were 28th in the regular season in scoring and 30th in 3-point shooting. A developing Bryant could be a difference maker.

What do you think of our Draft spots for Carter Bryant? Share your take below in our comments section!

