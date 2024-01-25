Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Bogota Savings Bank Center will be host to the Northeast Conference college basketball game between the Central Connecticut Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 in Northeast) are looking to build off a 72-63 road win on Sunday against the Long Island University Sharks. The Knights (9-11, 3-2) are on a three-game winning streak after a 76-69 road win over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday.

Also Read: Arizona State vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Central Connecticut Blue Devils -2.5 (-110) Over 155.5 (-105) -140 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights +2.5 (-110) Under 155.5 (-115) +120

Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson Head-to-Head

This marks the 37th meeting between the Central Connecticut Blue Devils and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. These teams are fairly comparable, with the Knights having a 19-17 record but they lost 77-73 on the road on February 11, 2023, in their last encounter.

Where can I watch Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson?

This game is going to air on linear television, as it will be on ESPNU. It is also available to be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson Key Injuries

Central Connecticut

No injuries to report

Fairleigh Dickinson

Forward Cameron Tweedy: Undisclosed (OUT)

Central Connecticut vs Fairleigh Dickinson: Best Picks and Prediction

These programs are very similar but there is a bit of a difference in terms of the ability to shoot the basketball this season. Central Connecticut is shooting 45.4% from the floor, while Fairleigh Dickinson is connecting on 42.9% of their shot attempts.

Another massive difference is on the defensive side of the court. The Blue Devils have allowed 65.6 points in their previous five games, while the Knights have given up 72.3 points in their last four.

Senior forward Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 57.4% from the floor, including 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Central Connecticut has been doing a lot better on the betting side of things, as they are 10-6 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson is currently 9-9 against the spread. Go with the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Central Connecticut Blue Devils -2.5 (-110)

Also Read: Arkansas State vs Louisiana Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24