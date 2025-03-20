Columbia vs Washington women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 20 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The women's NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday with Columbia vs Washington. The Huskies (19-13) will take on the Lions (23-6) in a First Four matchup that will earn the winner a spot in the official March Madness bracket. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Columbia vs Washington prediction

Entering this matchup, the Washington Huskies are coming off a 66-58 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament on March 6. However, before that loss, the Huskies were in the midst of an impressive stretch. They had won their previous five games.

Similarly, the Columbia Lions are coming off a 74-71 loss to Harvard in the final of the Ivy League Tournament. It was an upset loss as the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Before the loss, Columbia had won its previous five games and was looking good.

Heading into this First Four matchup, fans should expect a close contest. Both teams have had strong stretches of play. However, we predict that the Huskies will come out on top because of their experience against stronger competition playing in the Big Ten.

The winner of this matchup will become the No. 11 seed in the top right corner of the bracket. They will play against the No. 6-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Four spots in the bracket are up for grabs in the First Four round, as two were determined on Wednesday and two will be determined on Thursday.

Columbia vs Washington odds

Moneyline: Columbia +122, Washington -146

Spread: Columbia +2.5 points (-102), Washington -2.5 points (-117)

Total: 137.5 points (-110)

Columbia vs Washington head-to-head

Washington vs Columbia will take place on Thursday, and it will be the first matchup in the history of these two teams. The women's basketball teams from these two schools have never played before in their history.

Where to watch Columbia vs Washington

Fans interested in tuning into the first game of the women's NCAA Tournament can tune in at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. There are no other streaming options for this event. The matchup will take place in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at Carmichael Arena.

Columbia vs Washington projected lineups

Columbia

Susie Rafiu, F

Perri Page, F

Cecelia Collins, G

Kitty Henderson, G

Riley Weiss, G

Washington

Dalayah Daniels, F

Chloe Briggs, G

Elle Ladine, G

Sayvia Sellers, G

Hannah Stines, G

