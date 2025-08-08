  • home icon
  • “Come home Ferg the kids miss you”: Haley Cavinder & fiance Jake Ferguson share wholesome interaction on video call for $196.56B company promo

By Geoff
Modified Aug 08, 2025 02:34 GMT
Former Miami Hurricanes player Haley Cavinder and fiance Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys (Image Source: IMAGN)
Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and her fiance, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, shared a wholesome video call, which was part of a promotion of US telecommunications giant AT&T.

Cavinder shared a snippet of the conversation on her Instagram story that has a caption titled:

“Come home Ferg the kids miss you.”

The post was also captured on X by a college basketball fan.

The couple is part of the promotion sponsored by the Dallas-based company, which has a net worth of $196.56 billion as of August 7 (per MacroTrends).

At that time, the Cowboys' tight end is at the training camp preparing for their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. On the other hand, the former Miami star was at home eating after her workout.

Then Ferguson asked Cavinder about the kids (possibly referring to the dogs they have at home), and both chuckled. He asked about their home in Dallas and Cavinder replied with the conditions in the area.

"Practice is going great. Excited to play the Rams this weekend. Let's go," Ferguson told Cavinder. "The new hair looks great too."

Then, in closing, Ferguson gave a shoutout to AT&T for keeping him connected.

Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson are going strong in their relationship

The commercial showed how the couple's relationship status has been since they were engaged in April. Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, which surprised the former basketball star, who is a social media influencer advocating for healthy practices.

Cavinder posted a photo on Instagram of a photo with a ring on her left hand, showing the engagement ring that Ferguson gave her in the proposal.

At the moment, Haley Cavinder is embracing the WAG life after retiring from college basketball. She made a recent trip to Oxnard, California, to support Ferguson ahead of his third NFL season.

Ferguson, who agreed to a four-year, $52-million contract extension with the Cowboys in July, hopes to help the Dallas Cowboys return to the playoffs after finishing third in the National Football Conference behind the Washington Commanders and reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium.

About the author
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

