Cooper Flagg vs. Cameron Boozer: H2H comparisons, NIL rankings, high-school stats, and more

The Cooper Flagg versus Cameron Boozer debate has almost muted the conversation about the class of 2024. Instead, the two student-athletes have left everyone talking about the ultra-competitive class of 2025.

At the beginning of the year, Cameron Boozer was considered the undisputed class of 2025's No. 1 prospect. After two rounds against Cooper Flagg and a mind-blowing Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Flagg is now ranked No. 1, according to On3.

The two prospects' statistical end product simply puts them a level above the rest.

Cooper Flagg transferred from Nokomis Regional to Montverde Academy, Florida, to advance his basketball prospects. Flagg shares more than a talent for basketball with fellow prospect Cameron Boozer. They both have high-achieving twin brothers.

During Peach Jam, Cooper averaged 25.4 points, 5.7 assists and 13.0 rebounds. His twin, Ace Flagg, also starred in the tournament averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Cooper Flagg has a NIL valuation of $438,000, which has grown after his Peach Jam showing.

Cameron Boozer and his twin, Cayden, play for Christopher Columbus High School, Florida.

It was Cayden who rose to the occasion during the Peach Jam championship game, dropping 23.0 points and 5.0 assists against Maine United. Cameron only managed 5.0 points and 7.0 rebounds after a masterful marking job by Ace Flagg.

During the Peach Jam tournament, Cameron averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds before the underwhelming championship game.

Last season, Cameron Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 62.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, leading his team to the state championship.

Cameron already has a NIL valuation of $324,000, which is only bound to increase as one of the top prospects in the nation.

The Cooper Flagg - Cameron Boozer program theory

Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg are battling for the No. 1 status, and they might be fighting for the same position in the same program.

Cameron Boozer is the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, who won a national championship with his alma mater, Duke, in 2001. The ties between the Boozers and the Duke Blue Devils have been obvious for some time now.

Not to be left behind, Flagg has also been a Duke Blue Devils fan since childhood and has been scouted heavily by head coach Jon Scheyer.

Speculation is rife about Flagg and Boozer playing the same position might influence their program selection. It will be interesting to see whether they will end up at Duke or if this fact will mean they won't get a chance to play together.

