D.J. Wagner NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Kentucky point guard ft. Utah Jazz and more

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner entered college with expectations of being a one-and-done NBA draft selection, and little has changed. Wagner has had an up-and-down season in Lexington, but his penetration and creativity make him a solid NBA prospect. Wagner recently suffered an ankle sprain and Kentucky struggled significantly in his absence.

So far, Wagner is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. He's shooting just 29.5% from 3-point range, but Kentucky is 9-1 when Wagner scores in double figures. The Wildcats are also 11-1 when Wagner connects on a 3-point shot.

Out of high school, 247sports.com tabbed Wagner as the No. 6 national prospect in his class. NBA draft projections for Wagner are less optimistic, varying wildly between the end of the Draft lottery to the 2nd round. While there's no question that Wagner's game needs some refining, his bloodlines (he's the son of Dajuan Wagner) and skills will make him intriguing. But what team will pick him?

Top 5 NBA landing spots for D.J. Wagner

#1. Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen could benefit from a penetrating guard like D.J. Wagner.

The Utah Jazz have an impressive post presence in Lauri Markkanen, a steady guard in Jordan Clarkson, and could use a hard-driving combo guard. Wagner could play the point in Utah, or could back up Clarkson. On a youthful team, he'd have the chance to grow into a larger role and see if his perimeter skills can improve. Utah would make sense for Wagner.

#2. San Antonio Spurs

A creative guard would fit well with Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. Tre Jones is adequate, but Wagner could end up being an upgrade. With enough quality scorers around to prevent defenses from sagging on him, Wagner would have enough freedom in San Antonio to develop as a pure point guard or a shooter. Of course, who wouldn't want to throw lobs to Wembanyama?

#3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley is 36 years old and shoots significantly more 3-point shots than 2-point shots. Wagner could fill the spot next to Anthony Edwards and create shots for Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns. Minnesota is one of the NBA's top teams and is mostly seeking complementary players who could get them over the top. Wagner could be exactly that type of player.

#4. Milwaukee Bucks

As great as he is, Damian Lillard is 33 years old. Wagner could be a good backcourt fit to spell "Dame" for a few minutes per game and grow into a bigger role. Meanwhile, playing with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo would give D.J. Wagner some veteran mentoring. A win-win situation for everybody.

#5. Golden State Warriors

Everybody knows that Chris Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are good. But they're also aging in a hurry. Wagner might help keep Golden State's star group together a bit longer until he can supplant one of them. As with Milwaukee, this would be a great situation for a young player needing to pick up some of the finer points of the pro game.

Where do you think D.J. Wagner will be drafted? How will he fare at the NBA level? We value your thoughts in the comments below.