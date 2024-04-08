Dan Hurley NCAA Championship record: How many times has UConn HC won a national championship?

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is quickly rising in the ranks of the top men's college basketball coaches and should do well going forward. He is still young and having incredible success at this level. What do we know about Dan Hurley coaching in the NCAA national championship game, and how has he fared in the past?

Dan Hurley NCAA Championship record

Dan Hurley has only competed in one NCAA championship game in his coaching career, and that was last year's tournament. He led the Huskies to a 76-59 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs to go 1-0 in the national championship. He did not compete in a title game in any other way as a player with Seton Hall or on the coaching staff of Rutgers, Wagner or Rhode Island.

How many national championships has Dan Hurley been to?

Dan Hurley is entering his second national championship game after winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament with UConn. Now, with the Huskies preparing to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in this year's national championship game on Monday, Hurley has the experience of not only competing but also winning the national title.

How long has Dan Hurley coached UConn?

Dan Hurley has not been coaching the UConn Huskies for too long, as he took over before the 2018-19 season. He has done well turning the program around, especially since heading to the Big East Conference. Hurley is in his sixth season with the UConn Huskies and has turned the program around a bit.

Who is the winningest coach at UConn basketball?

The winningest coach in the UConn Huskies program was Jim Calhoun, who was coach for a quarter century and by far has the most wins in the men's basketball program. Below is the list of the five coaches with the most victories in the UConn Huskies men's basketball program:

Coach Record as UConn coach Years as Huskies coach Jim Calhoun 629-245 1987-2012 Hugh Greer 286-112 1947-1963 Dan Hurley 140-58 2019-Present Dom Perno 139-114 1978-1986 Kevin Ollie 127-79 2013-2018

