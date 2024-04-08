Is Andrew Hurley related to Dan Hurley? All we know about the UConn duo

The UConn Huskies are preparing to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Monday, and there is a lot of excitement in the air. However, there is one player on the Huskies roster who has a very notable last name and has people asking if Andrew Hurley is related to coach Dan Hurley.

Guard Andrew Hurley is the son of UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley. This is not too uncommon, as we have seen family members, specifically children, of a head coach end up on the roster. One example is former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim having Buddy Boeheim on the roster for the Orange.

The UConn Huskies are undefeated when Andrew Hurley takes the court, so it will be intriguing to see if coach Dan Hurley is ready to pull the trigger and put his son on the court in the national championship game.

What should we expect out of the UConn Huskies tonight?

The UConn Huskies are looking to repeat as national champions and have brought back a lot of key pieces from last year's championship team. Their offense has been incredible, as they are averaging 81.5 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor.

The passing has been crisp, with 18.5 assists per game, while the rebounding has been critically underrated, as the team averages 38.5 total rebounds per game.

They should be able to slow down Purdue star Zach Edey down low and guard Braden Smith on the perimeter with guys like Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan.

UConn also has the coaching advantage, as Dan Hurley has kept the drive for his team throughout the NCAA Tournament, while Matt Painter has been doing that to a lesser degree.

Expect the UConn Huskies to win back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in a close game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

