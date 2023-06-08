Dariq Whitehead 2023 NBA Draft prediction: Where will the former McDonalds All-American MVP land?

Dariq Whitehead has been on the radar of NBA scouts since he was a high school phenom. The 6-foot-7 wing dominated at Montverde Academy, where he won multiple national championships and individual awards, including the McDonald's All-American Game MVP in 2022. He impressed at international events like the Nike Hoops Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Whitehead announced on March 30th that he was entering the NBA Draft. He thanked Duke University for giving him the opportunity to play and grow as a player and as a person, and said that he was ready to take on the next challenge in his basketball journey. However, he also revealed that he underwent a second surgery on his right foot in May 2023, as the first one did not heal correctly. He hoped to be fully recovered by the time the draft comes around.

"I'm really looking forward to this next step in my basketball career and I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity," Whitehead said in a statement. "I've dreamed of these moments for so long. I can't wait to get after it and continue preparing for the NBA Draft. I want to thank Duke University from my professors to my coaches and my teammates—I appreciate your help with everything this year. I will forever be grateful for the Brotherhood!"

Whitehead is still projected to be a first-round pick, but he will likely land in the 20-30 range in the draft. He is currently ranked 23rd on ClutchPoints’ 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and is projected to go 20th overall to the Houston Rockets in ClutchPoints’ latest NBA Mock Draft. He is a top-20 prospect in the 2023 draft class, according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman. He impressed scouts at the combine in mid-May and could end up with Brooklyn Nets, who have the 21st pick in Wasserman’s latest mock draft.

His draft stock will depend largely on his medical reports and his recovery from his second surgery. He is expected to be ready for full participation when training camp begins, but teams will want to do extensive research on his health before moving him up their boards.

Dariq Whitehead's Freshman Season Highlights His Potential and Versatility

Whitehead chose Duke as his college destination, joining a loaded recruiting class that featured four other 5-star prospects. He was expected to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils and a potential lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, his freshman season did not go as planned. He suffered a foot fracture in August 2022 during a team workout and had to undergo surgery that sidelined him for the first four games of the season. He then sprained his lower left leg in January 2023 and missed another four games during the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Overall, he played in 28 games and averaged 8.3 points per game.

Despite his injuries, he showed glimpses of his potential and versatility. He shot a team-high 42.4% from 3-point range and displayed his explosiveness and athleticism on both ends of the floor.

Whitehead has a high ceiling as a two-way wing who can score from all three levels and impact the game with his energy and athleticism. He could end up being a draft-day steal as long as teams feel confident about his recovery.

