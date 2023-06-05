Create

NBA Mock Draft projections June 2023: Top 50 expected picks after latest withdrawals

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jun 05, 2023 11:29 GMT
Following the withdrawal of more than 100 NBA draft prospects, NBA teams across the league have had to adjust their big boards. By withdrawing from the draft process early, these players can now return to the collegiate ranks to build further value or complete their studies.

Nevertheless, those withdrawals have rendered a significant portion of mock drafts moot, as several players are no longer part of the draft pool. As such, it makes sense that we dive into the remaining candidates and try to make sense of who will or won't live out their dream of hearing their name called on draft night.

On that note, let's take a look at the potential top 50 draftees once the June 22 draft night gets underway in Chicago.

Top 50 expected picks after latest withdrawals

#1 San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama

#2 Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller

#3 Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson

#4 Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore

#5 Detroit Pistons - Amen Thompson

#6 Orlando Magic - Jarace Walker

#7 Indiana Pacers - Taylor Hendricks

#8 Washington Wizards - Ausar Thompson

#9 Utah Jazz - Gradey Dick

#10 Dallas Mavericks - Anthony Black

#11 Orlando Magic - Cason Wallace

#12 Oklahoma City Thunder - Nick Smith Jr.

#13 Toronto Raptors - Bilal COulibaly

#14 New Orleans Pelicans - Kobe Bufkin

#15 Atlanta Hawks - Dereck Lively

#16 Utah Jazz - Jalen Hood-Schifino

#17 Los Angeles Lakers - Keyonte George

#18 Miami Heat - Jett Howard

#19 Golden State Warriors - Brice Sensabaugh

#20 Houston Rockets - Jordan Hawkins

#21 Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead

#22 Brooklyn Nets - Brandin Podziemski

#23 Portland Trail Blazers - Noah Clowney

#24 Sacramento Kings - Kris Murray

#25 Memphis Grizzlies - Leonard Miller

#26 Indiana Pacers - Ben Sheppard

#27 Charlotte Hornets - Andre Jackson Jr.

#28 Utah Jazz - Colby Jones

#29 Indiana Pacers - James Nnaji

#30 Los Angeles Clippers - Rayan Rupert

#31 Detroit Pistons - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

#32 Indiana Pacers - Tristan Vukcevic

#33 San Antonio Spurs - GG Jackson

#34 Charlotte Hornets - Julian Strawther

#35 Boston Celtics - Olivier-Maxence Prosper

#36 Orlando Magic - Sidy Cissoko

#37 Oklahoma City Thunder - Bobi Klintman

#38 Sacramento Kings - Julian Phillips

#39 Charlotte Hornets - Marcus Sasser

#40 Denver Nuggets - Trayce Jackson-Davis

#41 Charlotte Hornets - Terquavion Smith

#42 Washington Wizards - Kobe Brown

#43 Portland Trail Blazers - Keyonte Johnson

#44 San Antonio Spurs - Mouhamed Gueye

#45 Memphis Grizzlies - Jordan Miller

#46 Atlanta Hawks - Seth Lundy

#47 Los Angeles Lakers - Toumani Camara

#48 Los Angeles Clippers - Jalen Wilson

#49 Cleveland Cavaliers - Emoni Bates

#50 Oklahoma City Thunder - Oscar Tshiebwe

