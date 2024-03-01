Dayton vs Loyola-Chicago Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

A big matchup awaits in the Atlantic 10 on Friday: Dayton vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Both teams are tied for second place in the conference, trailing Richmond by one game for the first position.

The Flyers boast a 22-5 record, while the Ramblers have a 20-8 record.

Dayton vs Loyola's Recent Games

This will be the team's first and only matchup season. Dayton swept the season series last year.

The Ramblers are climbing the A-10 standings and were on a seven-game winning streak before losing to St. Bonaventure on the road.

They have lost only once at home in conference play. They are 183rd in offensive efficiency and 38th in defensive efficiency.

"It's easy to do things like that when I have teammates that are willing to throw the extra pass, move the ball around, just play unselfish basketball." said Dayton's Koby Brea on his 17-point performance against Davidson.

Meanwhile, Dayton comes fresh off a win against Davidson. They are led by DaRon Homes II with 20.0 PPG, which also leads the Atlantic 10.

Furthermore, in the offensive efficiency, they are 16th and 62nd in defensive efficiency.

Dayton vs Loyola Odds

Spread

Dayton -1.5 -118

Loyola +1.5 - 104

Moneyline

Dayton -130

Loyola +108

Total

Under 136.5

Over 136.5

Dayton vs Loyola Prediction

After a poor current set of plays on the road, Dayton needs to regroup and get ready for Loyola who are looking to bounce back themselves. The Ramblers have won 14 of 16 games before losing to St. Bonaventure.

We would back Loyola for this matchup, as they have the homecourt advantage. and Dayton have not been in good form on the road.

Prediction: Loyola to win by 6+

Which team do you think will take this one?

