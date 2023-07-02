Did the NCAA prevent Bronny James from honoring his father, LeBron, by wearing jersey No. 6? Understanding the latest rule change from June 8

It turns out that there is no stopping Bronny James from doing whatever he wants. The basketball world waited with bated breath as he poured over offers from programs that were interested in him.

James chose to stay close to his family, opting to play for the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans. Once there, it was widely expected that he would continue his tradition of taking the No. 6 jersey.

The NCAA had a different view on matters, though. There was a rule in place that would have stopped the younger James from donning the jersey honoring his father. The numbers 6, 7, 8 and 9 were all off-limits to college athletes.

In summary, it's stipulated in NCAA's Rule 1, Section 22, Article 7, Clause b.2. that:

A uniform policy had been adopted by the NCAA and National Federation of State High School Associations to simplify hand signals made by officials, such as when a player commits a foul and they signal the number to the scorers’ table.

The rule was in place for the ease of communication during a game by the match officials. It is not known when the rule was first put in place, but the recent change by the NCAA allows players to wear No. 0 - 99.

With even the NCAA seeming to get out of the younger James' way, the USC prospect's next milestone is getting drafted. Bronny James' time with the Trojans seems to be kicking off in the most fortuitous way possible.

Bronny James honoring his father's legacy

The reason that LeBron James wears the No. 6 is because it is commemorative. Bronny James was born on October 6, and Bryce was born in June, the sixth month of the year.

Symbolism in sports is widespread, and Bronny wanted to honor his father's legacy by donning the same number at USC.

Bronny James has made massive strides and was a five-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School, where his brother Bryce also attended before transferring to Campbell Hall School.

LeBron James has already put NBA teams on notice by reaffirming his wish to play with his son on the same team. This should ensure that Bronny James is well-regarded in next year's draft because he comes as a package deal with LeBron.

It will be interesting to see how the following will unfold. Which James will don the No. 6 jersey if they are on the same team?

