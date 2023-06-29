5 Scenarios where USC's Bronny James would play with his father LeBron James: Lakers, Cavaliers, Knicks, and more

Even before the dust had settled on this year's draft, Bronny James' 2024 projections were being analyzed. Although he is a talented player, teams have an added incentive to pick him.

For a long time now, LeBron James has been the king of the NBA and is widely considered to be Michael Jordan's only rival to GOAT status. Although he's in his sunset years, he's still a formidable player on the court and marketing presence off the court.

He said last year that his only remaining wish was to play with his son, Bronny James, on the same NBA team before he retires. If, as expected, Bronny declares for the 2024 draft, the stakes have been raised. He could come as a package deal with LeBron James.

Various projections have Bronny being picked in the first round, and the most common destination is the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 17 pick. Which other teams could realistically draft Bronny James and, by extension, LeBron?

#1, Bronny James in Atlanta

ESPN's recent mock draft had Bronny James being picked No. 17 by the Atlanta Hawks next year. LeBron, tongue-in-cheek, promptly responded to the rumors on Instagram with the caption:

“Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”

Just to continue with the ribbing, current Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young chipped in, adding his own caption:

"Talk soon."

#2, Lakers

LeBron James is already at the Lakers, where he has repeatedly said that he feels settled. His whole family has their day-to-day lives revolving around living in Los Angeles.

His youngest son, Bryce, was at Sierra Canyon School but transferred to nearby Campbell Hall. Bronny James also opted for the close-by University of Southern California.

It wouldn't be a stretch for LeBron to lobby the Lakers organization to use its first-round pick on Bronny.

#3, New York Knicks

The combination of the marketing reach that the Knicks organization and LeBron James would have would be massive. Although he's best known as a player, LeBron the businessman has become a huge part of his persona in his later years.

The pull of playing in Madison Square Garden and the allure of the LeBron James machine could well make this a reality.

#4, Cleveland Cavaliers

Some reports have also linked the James family to the Cleveland Cavaliers, because LeBron hails from nearby Akron, Ohio. A final swansong with Bronny alongside him on his home team would be a fairytale ending for LeBron.

#5, Dallas Mavericks

Lastly, Dallas has been credited with an interest in LeBron James. Reports have indicated that the Mavs would do anything to capture the media hype that LeBron would bring with him. Even if it included drafting Bronny.

