LeBron James sent Atlanta Hawks fans into a frenzy, posting his son Bronny James' draft projection with them on his social media. ESPN has Bronny going 17th overall to the Hawks in next year's draft. James took note of the projection and took to Instagram, posting a story, captioning it:

"Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up"

LeBron James' latest Instagram story on Bronny

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James has hinted in the past of his intention to play with Bronny in the NBA. He structured his contract extension with the Lakers based on that last offseason. James will have a player option for the 2024-25 season, suggesting he would prefer to join the team that drafts his son by opting out of his contract with the LA Lakers if they do not acquire Bronny.

James' comments were believably sarcastic, and so were Trae Young's, who tweeted saying:

"Talk soon"

But the NBA fans did not take too long to express their thoughts if this scenario comes to fruition. One fan reacted to James' story and Trae's comment, saying:

"Trae Young with lebron hell yeah imma be a hawks fan"

✧ @yvnks @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral Trae Young with lebron hell yeah imma be a hawks fan @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral Trae Young with lebron hell yeah imma be a hawks fan

More reactions followed:

Ramin.eth.ada.wtf @Ramin_delgato @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral I'm becoming a Hawks season ticket holder if this happens @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral I'm becoming a Hawks season ticket holder if this happens

Saddiq Trae @Chicosnametag @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral Lakers thought they were gettin trae whole time trae gettin the lakers @TheTraeYoung @TheNBACentral Lakers thought they were gettin trae whole time trae gettin the lakers

Bronny James' draft selection could direct LeBron James' future

Victor Wembanyama stole the headlines in the 2023 NBA draft. One can presume it will be Bronny James next year. He isn't a one-of-one prospect as such, but his draft positioning possibly dictating LeBron James' future has made the 2024 draft enticing to look forward to.

LeBron James will be around 39 years and seven months old when the draft takes place. However, after averaging 30.3 points in 2021-22 and 28.9 points last season, it wouldn't be ideal to rule out that James can still be an impact player on a team.

He might even settle for a contract way below his market value if it means teaming up with his son. After becoming the all-time leading scorer, being the first player to play alongside his son is the only goal for LeBron to accomplish in his illustrious career.

That may see a bidding war between teams leading up to the draft. However, this is all just speculation. LeBron James recently surprised everyone when he told the media about his undecided future and possible retirement ahead of the 2023-24 season.

James can produce the numbers, but he does not have the game-winning impact he had a couple of years ago. He has slowed down a bit due to injuries, so a lot could go down between now and by next year when Bronny arrives.

Poll : 0 votes