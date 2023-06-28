"#JamesGang will be pulling up!"- LeBron James says his family would head to Atlanta if Bronny James is selected by the Hawks

LeBron James continues to dream about one day playing with his son, Bronny James before he hangs up his jersey. James Jr., who will be a freshman at USC next season, could be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

ESPN recently made a way-too-early mock draft of the 2024 draft class. James’ eldest son has surprisingly pushed for a place in the lottery. The soon-to-be Trojan was picked by the Atlanta Hawks with the 17th pick in the hypothetical draft.

LeBron James’ excitement couldn’t be contained as he responded to ESPN’s post in his Instagram story (via Pat Benson):

“Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”

Teams who want the four-time NBA MVP on their roster may not even want to wait that long to draft Bronny James. If the superstar guarantees he’ll go to any team that grabs his son, the 2024 draft could go have several surprises.

The league’s all-time leading scorer showed last season that he still has plenty left in the tank. If he continues to be just as superb next season, teams will be confident he will still be a solid piece in any roster.

LeBron James said a few years ago that when Bronny James is drafted, it will not be about money anymore. He just wants to play with his son in the NBA. The father-and-son package may be too much for some teams to resist, which could make the USC product a highly-coveted prospect.

“King James” has a player option with the LA Lakers heading into the 2024-25 season. He could opt out of his contract and fulfill his dream of playing with his son with whatever team that drafts the prospect.

Can the LA Lakers draft Bronny James to keep LeBron James from leaving in 2024?

The LA Lakers’ trade for Anthony Davis in 2019 has started to bite them over the last two years. It could ultimately push LeBron James out of Hollywood if he intends to play with Bronny James.

In 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans potentially owe the Lakers’ first-round pick as part of the Davis trade. They could also decline that for a 2025 first-rounder.

Based on ESPN’s mock draft, James Jr. will be gone early. The LA Lakers have almost no shot of getting into the lottery unless the Pelicans accommodate them or trade players.

Rob Pelinka may have to move mountains to draft the younger James and then keep the four-time champ for at least another year in Hollywood.

If the Trojan declares himself available for next year’s draft, “King James” could be as good as gone from the Lakers.

