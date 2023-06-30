Bronny James has made a name for himself as one of the top prospects in the 2023 high school class, but not everyone is buying into his hype. Craig Carton, a radio host with a history of controversial opinions, recently ripped into Bronny, claiming that he owes his success to nepotism.

Carton said that Bronny is only good because he is LeBron James' son and that he has not accomplished anything on his own merit.

"There's a lot of people saying (Bronny) is good only because he's LeBron James' son. ... He ain't a McDonalds All-American, he ain't on Team USA and he's not playing for USC. This is called nepotism," Carton said.

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



says that as of now, the "James" last name is his Golden Ticket into the league 🥄 Will Bronny get drafted next year? @craigcartonlive says that as of now, the "James" last name is his Golden Ticket into the league Will Bronny get drafted next year? @craigcartonlive says that as of now, the "James" last name is his Golden Ticket into the league 👑🥄 https://t.co/0kjExJKKfx

Bronny has always had an advantage over his peers as the son of LeBron James. He grew up with access to the best resources and guidance to pursue his basketball dreams.

But that doesn’t mean Bronny didn’t have to work hard to earn his spot as a four-star recruit and a potential NBA prospect. ESPN didn’t rank him among the elite until he showed significant improvement in his senior year of high school. He finished as the No. 20 prospect in 2023, according to ESPN.

Being LeBron’s son may open some doors, but it won’t guarantee him a long and successful NBA career. There are plenty of examples of NBA players’ sons who made it to the league, and plenty of others who didn’t.

Ultimately, Bronny will have to prove himself on the court, not just on his name.

Bronny James is climbing up the draft board

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Bronny James is not just a hype machine, he’s a legit star in the making. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game for Sierra Canyon, a powerhouse program that features some of the country's best talent. He led his team in rebounding and ranks second in scoring and assists.

ESPN projected Bronny James to land with the Atlanta Hawks as the 17th pick in the 2024 draft in a mock draft this week. That’s the same spot where the LA Lakers picked this year, so it’s not impossible that the Lakers could trade for that pick and reunite Bronny with his father in LA. ESPN's Jonathan Givony, a draft expert, had Bronny 10th in his January mock draft.

Poll : 0 votes