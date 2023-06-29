"Don't mess up your pretty faces": Fans react to the Cavinder Twins sparring video

The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, are more than just basketball players. They are social media sensations, with over 4.5 million followers on TikTok who watch their viral videos of dancing, lip-syncing, and basketball videos.

Now, they are ready to take on a new challenge: WWE.

The twins, who play for Fresno State, have signed a deal with WWE as part of the “Next In Line” program. The program gives college athletes the opportunity to train at the WWE Performance Center in Florida and potentially earn a spot on the main roster.

The Cavinder twins have been learning the ropes of pro wrestling, and they recently showed off their boxing skills on Instagram. The video, which has over 140k views, features the twins sparring, throwing combinations, and dodging punches.

The twins’ fans were impressed by their athleticism and expressed their excitement for their WWE debut. Some of the comments on their Instagram post were:

"My favorite tag team already"

"Hope to see u girls on wwe tv soon"

“Don’t mess up your pretty faces”

"These Cadaver Twins are good"

Cavinder Twins set their sights on WWE success

Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes sit on the bench during Miami v Villanova

The Cavinder Twins have big dreams in WWE. They want to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, who are also identical twins and one of the most successful and influential female tag teams in WWE history.

The Bella Twins have won multiple championships and starred in their own reality shows. The Cavinder Twins have the talent, charisma, and looks to also attract a huge fanbase.

They also have a savvy business sense, as they have launched their own line of supplements with Bucked Up, a sports nutrition company that offers products and apparel for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The twins have created their own signature flavors and teased that they have something very exciting coming up with Bucked Up.

But not everyone is happy for them. Some critics have pointed out that they are cashing in on their good looks rather than their abilities on the court. The twins, however, are unfazed by the criticism.

The Cavinder Twins are on the verge of becoming the next big thing in WWE. They have the potential to be more than just wrestlers. They could be stars.

Poll : 0 votes