Who are the Cavinder twins, Hayley and Hanna? Looking at their potential WWE future

WWE has always been on the lookout for notable collegiate athletes, and The Cavinder Twins have caught their attention. By the looks of it, both women could be starting their professional wrestling journey soon.

The Cavinder Twins are best known for their social media presence and for their role in college basketball. They are currently playing for the Miami Hurricanes, the women's basketball team of the University of Miami.

The twins began their basketball careers in high school, which continued during their four years in college. From 2019 up until 2022, they played for Fresno State before transferring to Miami. Hanna is a guard, while Haley is a point guard.

Aside from sports, the twins have also been successful on social media. Their combined TikTok account has 4.5 million followers, while their Instagram has 207,000. On the other hand, their individual Twitter and Instagram accounts equal 1.3 million followers.

Not long ago, the twins hit the headlines after they decided not to play basketball for another year. They were eligible for a fifth year in Miami, or any university after the NCAA allowed an extra year of eligibility to collegiate athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the twins opted not to do so.

While on the Today Show, Hanna and Haley not only discussed their retirement from basketball but also hinted at a possible WWE future.

"We love the WWE, their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns with us. They’re a great partner, and we’re excited about the future with them," Haley Cavinder said. [H/T Fox News]

The Cavinder Twins are not new to WWE. In December 2021, they were part of the company's Next in Line program. The program aims to help up-and-coming college athletes develop their skills in professional wrestling. Another name who is part of the NIL program is Gable Stevenson, who is yet to make his debut.

The Cavinder Twins already got WWE's attention before the NIL program

The twins showcased that they already have the looks, athleticism, and following to become popular prospects in the business.

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that WWE recruiters were already interested in the twins, and this may possibly be linked to the success of The Bella Twins.

"Both were being looked at as recruits by WWE prior to the NIL program with the idea of the success of the Bella Twins. They are currently juniors at the school. Both are 5-foot-6, and you can see that looks are part of it, but they are real top tier athletes."

What do you think about The Cavinder Twins' possible future in wrestling? Share your thoughts below.

