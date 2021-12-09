Which athletes have been signed for the WWE’s NIL program?

The WWE NIL program was launched to give college athletes an opportunity to develop and get into the professional wrestling industry.

The “Next In Line” program gives a platform to collegiate athletes to generate profit off their name, image and likeness.

Many athletes from all over the world are included in the WWE NIL program.

15 athletes were selected to be a part of the program. The respective names are mentioned below:

· Carlos Aviles (Ohio State Men’s Track and Field)

· A.J Ferrari (Oklahoma State Wrestling)

· Haley Cavinder (Fresno State Women’s Basketball)

· Hanna Cavinder (Fresno State Women’s Basketball)

· John Krahn (Portland State Football)

· Lexi Gordon (Duke Women’s Basketball)

· Aleeya Hutchins (Wake Forest Women’s Track and Field)

· Isaac Odugbesan (Alabama Football)

· Glen Logan (LSU Football)

· Mason Parris (Michigan Wrestling)

· Jon Seaton (Elon Football)

· Joe Spivak (Northwestern Football)

· Masai Russel (Kentucky Women’s Track and Field)

· Riley White (Alabama Women’s Track and Field)

· Dalton Wagner (Arkansas Football)

Of the 15 athletes, the Cavinder twins are the most notable faces included on the list.

The sisters are part of the Fresno State Women’s Basketball team and have around 700,000 followers on Instagram. Haley and Hanna’s other social media accounts combined amount to around 4 million followers.

Their popularity on social media will be an incredible asset, as it will be a source to generate interest in the promotion and industry. The same could also be said for other athletes on the list.

What is WWE's NIL program?

The company first announced the program on December 2nd with the objective of helping up-and-coming college athletes.

The first NIL deal was announced back in September when Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signed with the company. Steveson is yet to make his WWE debut and it will be interesting to see which up-and-coming stars will stand out the most in the months and years to come.

