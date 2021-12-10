WWE might have found the next Bella Twins – Reports

WWE recently announced its inaugural NIL (Next in Line) program class, featuring 15 top college athletes. Amongst the names unveiled, the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder's signings, managed to grab attention due to the obvious Bella Twins comparison.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE recruiters had been scouting the 20-year-old sisters before the NIL program came to fruition.

WWE officials were always looking to sign the Cavinder sisters due to how successful Nikki and Brie Bella were during their WWE run. The idea behind signing Haley and Hanna Cavinder might be to push them as the next Bella Twins.

Given below is an excerpt from the Newsletter:

"Both were being looked at as recruits by WWE prior to the NIL program with the idea of the success of the Bella Twins. They are currently juniors at the school. Both are 5-foot-6, and you can see that looks are part of it, but they are real top tier athletes."

Could the Cavinder sisters eclipse the Bella Twins' success in the WWE?

The NIL initiative was announced as a pathway to enable exceptional college athletes to enter the WWE. The Cavinder twins are top prospects from the first-ever NIL batch as they already have a sizeable following on Tik Tok, Instagram, and other social media handles.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are young and still in college but have done enough to add value to their names before arriving in the WWE.

In addition to posting excellent numbers as basketball players, the Cavinder sisters also have endorsement deals and are believed to have drawn the attention of many companies.

Haley and Hanna undoubtedly have the looks and athletic capabilities to make it big as WWE Superstars. They come into the WWE fold with significant traction surrounding their brand, and that should help them get more opportunities once they officially begin their wrestling careers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans will continue to draw parallels between the Bella and Cavinder twins, and going by WWE's track record, the company could use that angle when the time comes for Haley and Hanna to debut.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh