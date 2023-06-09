When did the Cavinder Twins appear on WWE television? The debut you missed

The Cavinder Twins surprised everyone when they announced their decision to pursue a career in pro wrestling. Haley Cavinder and her twin Hanna Cavinder made their WWE debut on NXT this past Tuesday.

The Cavinder Twins were seen pulling up to the NXT parking lot during the opening moments of the show. The twins then appeared to celebrate inside the ring with Thea Hail after her impressive battle royal win to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The twins had teased their WWE debut on social media before the show this week. The pair were treated to a backstage tour of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE continued to promote their arrival on NXT throughout the night.

Haley and Hanna opened up about their latest experience in WWE on social media. The basketball stars dubbed themselves “your new fav tag team” following their surprise appearance in the main event of NXT this week.

Fans will have to wait to see how the Cavinder Twins will fare in pro wrestling. The duo dominated college basketball and earned lucrative sponsorships in the process. They have millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

The Cavinder Twins were involved in a massive NIL scandal

The sisters gained notoriety for their involvement in a name, image, and likeness scandal after they got transferred to the University of Miami to play for Miami Hurricanes of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It was reported at the time that the university had been slapped with a year of probation and other penalties over its involvement in connecting the twins with wealthy alumni John Ruiz.

"Ruiz has signed more than 100 Hurricanes athletes to NIL deals to promote his company LifeWallet, some of them reportedly worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. His conversations and deals with athletes who have transferred to Miami in a number of sports have come under NCAA scrutiny in the past year."

The Cavinder Twins have reportedly signed NIL deals with WWE and are now in a comfortable position to begin their pro wrestling training following their appearance on NXT this week.

How would you rate their debut? Let us know in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes