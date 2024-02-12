Duke vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 12 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Atlantic Coast Conference will have an exciting game on Monday evening inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

The Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) are on a three-game winning streak after an 83-79 home win over the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3) are on a two-game winning streak after an 80-65 home win on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wake Forest Demon Deacons +6.5 (EVEN) Over 151.5 (-115) +240 Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-120) Under 151.5 (-105) -290

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils head-to-head

This game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Duke Blue Devils will be the 47th time they battle it out. Duke has dominated this matchup as they hold a 38-8 record.

The most recent game happened on Jan. 31, 2023, when Duke picked up a 75-73 home win.

Where to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils

This game between the two ACC opponents will be airing nationally on ESPN on linear television. It will also be streaming on ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils critical injuries

Wake Forest

Guard Jao Ituka: Knee (OUT)

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils: Best picks and prediction

The Duke Blue Devils are the better team and should be able to dominate here. When looking at the defenses in the last handful of games, Wake Forest allowed 76.4 points in their last five games, while Duke gave up 69.5 points in their previous four games.

Senior guard Jeremy Roach has been doing exceptionally well offensively, shooting 47.5% from the floor, 44.3% from the 3-point line, and 86.7% from the charity stripe. He is averaging 14.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.

The Blue Devils are dominating throughout the season and should be able to cover the spread at home, so go with Duke to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils -6.5 (-120)

