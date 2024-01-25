Elon vs Campbell Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 25 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Campbell Fighting Camels will host the Elon Phoenix at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in a Coastal Athletic Association college basketball game on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Phoenix (8-11, 1-5) are on a four-game losing streak after an 84-72 home loss against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday. The Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3) are coming off a tough 77-43 road loss on Saturday against the Towson Tigers.

Elon vs. Campbell betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Elon Phoenix +2.5 (-115) Over 141.5 (-115) +115 Campbell Fighting Camels -2.5 (-105) Under 141.5 (-105) -135

Elon vs. Campbell Head-to-head

There is not much history between these two programs, as this is only the third time the Elon Phoenix and the Campbell Fighting Camels are squaring off. Each team has one win against the other and the most recent game saw Elon pick up a 66-56 home win back on Dec. 16, 2020.

Where to watch Elon vs. Campbell

This game is going to be airing on linear television on the CBS Sports Network tonight. The streaming will be available on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Elon vs. Campbell Key Injuries

Elon

No injuries to report

Campbell

No injuries to report

Elon vs. Campbell: Best picks and prediction

When diving into the against the spread records this season, there is a bit of a difference as Elon is 6-11 against the spread while Campbell is 8-8 against the spread right now. When diving into the defenses lately, there is a clear difference as the Phoenix are allowing 83.8 points in their last four games while the Fighting Camels are giving up 69.2 points in their previous five games.

Sophomore guard Anthony Dell'Orso is the best player on either team and should be able to dominate for Campbell. So far this year, he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.7% from the field. Elon is just struggling right now and it is going to be difficult as the four-game losing streak has not been close games, as each one was decided by 10+ points.

All in all, go with the Campbell Fighting Camels to cover the spread as the better program in this matchup.

Pick: Campbell Fighting Camels -2.5 (-105)

