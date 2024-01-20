Fairleigh Dickinson vs Stonehill prediction, odds and picks - Jan. 19 | College basketball season 2023-24

The Northeast Conference game on Friday evening will see the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Stonehill Skyhawks battle it out inside Merkert Gymnasium.

The Knights (8-11, 2-2 in Northeastern) are on a two-game winning streak after an 81-71 road win over the St. Francis Red Flash on Monday. Meanwhile, the Skyhawks (2-17, 0-4) are riding a six-game losing streak after a 64-54 road loss on Monday against the Wagner Seahawks.

Also Read: Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Fairleigh Dickinson Knights -3.5 (-115) Over 153.5 (-110) -175 Stonehill Skyhawks +3.5 (-105) Under 153.5 (-110) +150

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill head-to-head

This is the fourth time in program history that the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Stonehill Skyhawks face each other. The Knights have won two of the three games earlier. Their most recent matchup was less than a week ago, on Saturday, in Fairleigh Dickinson, where the Knights picked up an 81-74 overtime home victory.

Where to watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Stonehill?

This game will air on linear television, on CBS Sports Network. It will also air on YouTube TV, so you can still watch the game even if you are not near a television.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill key injuries

Fairleigh Dickinson

Forward Cameron Tweedy: Undisclosed (OUT)

Stonehill

Guard Shane O'Dell: Undisclosed (OUT)

Guard Ethan Meuser: Undisclosed (OUT)

Fairleigh Dickinson vs Stonehill: Best picks and prediction

There is a reason why this game has shifted two points since it originally opened, so things are going to be interesting. The Skyhawks are just 2-17 overall and are 5-13 against the spread this season.

The Knights have a significant advantage in scoring the basketball as of late. They are averaging 78.7 points in their previous three games, while the Skyhawks are scoring 62.6 points in their last five games. The reason behind this is the field goal percentage throughout the season, as there is a massive difference.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.9%, better than Stonehill's 39.2% throughout its program. Expect the Knights to cover the spread as a road favorite, as they should dominate.

Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights -3.5 (-115)

Also Read: Indiana vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24