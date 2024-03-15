Florida vs Alabama basketball injury report and predictions, March 15: Latest on Aleks Szymczyk, Rylan Griffen, and more

Florida and No. 19 Alabama lock horns in the 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tipoff is set at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the SEC Network will cover the game live on television while ESPN and FUBO will broadcast the last eight matchup via livestream.

Sixth-seed Florida outplayed No. 11-ranked Georgia, 85-80, in the second round on Thursday to secure a quarterfinal ticket and meet third-seed Alabama.

Both teams went head-to-head in the regular season, wherein the Gators beat the Crimson Tide 105-87. Alabama is itching to gain vengeance over Florida while, at the same time, securing a semifinal berth.

On the other hand, the Gators aim to repeat the regular-season win and continue their late-season SEC Tournament run en route to claiming an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

However, injuries will play a factor for both teams, as Florida and Alabama are set to miss key players for Friday's clash.

Also read: 15 vs. 2 seed history in March Madness: Taking a look at some of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Florida vs. Alabama basketball injury report

Aleks Szymczyk (left) will be out for the 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Alabama due to a fractured foot.

Alabama and Florida are coming into their 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinal showdown with injuries to their players.

Alabama guard Rylan Griffen is questionable to play due to a calf injury, while Florida forward Aleks Szymczyk is out with a fractured foot.

Aleks Szymczyk, Florida

The Gators have opted not to play Szymczyk after having surgery on his fractured foot in September. He will remain out for the SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Alabama.

Last season, the 6-foot-10 forward played 14 games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Rylan Griffen, Alabama

Griffen, who sustained a calf injury on March 5 against Florida, is questionable for the SEC Tournament quarterfinal against the Gators.

If he continues to be sidelined, Crimson Tide will miss the 6-foot-6 guard's 2023-24 averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Florida vs. Alabama basketball predictions

Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite to win over Florida, with the over/under placed at 170.5.

The Crimson Tide is the best offensive team in the nation, averaging 90.8 points per game, and is No. 2 in 3-pointers made at 11.2 per game.

Mark Sears is the team's top scorer with 21.1 ppg. Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson support Sears with averages of 13.4 ppg and 12.0 ppg, respectively. If he suits up, expect Griffen to produce his usual numbers against Florida.

On the other hand, Florida is the best of both worlds. On offense, the Gators are tied for sixth in scoring at 84.9 ppg, and they are one of the top squads in terms of blocks, with 5.4 bpg.

Florida has four players averaging in double figures, with Walter Clayton Jr. leading the charge at 17.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.6 apg and 1.2 spg.

The Gators will also rely on the offensive brilliance of Zach Pullin, Tyrese Samuel and Will Richard. Pullin is averaging 15.5 per contest, while Samuel and Richard provide 13.9 and 11.3 markers, respectively, for Florida.

Prediction: Alabama to cover 3.5 points and win over Florida.

Read more: $2 million NIL-valued Cavinder twins take subtle shot at NCAA as the duo gets invited to Washington DC: WATCH