Florida vs Alabama Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting matchup in the Southeastern Conference between two top-25 programs on Wednesday evening as the 24th-ranked Florida Gators and the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide collide inside Coleman Coliseum. The tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Gators (18-7, 8-4 SEC) are on a three-game winning streak after an 88-82 road win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2) are on a two-game winning streak as they are coming off a 100-75 home victory on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Florida Gators +8.5 (-105) Over 174.5 (-105) +300 Alabama Crimson Tide -8.5 (-115) Under 174.5 (-115) -380

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide head-to-head

The Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide are very familiar with one another as this matchup will be the 147th time they play. This series has been very even throughout as the Crimson Tide hold a slight 76-70 advantage, including winning the previous three contests.

The most recent game saw Alabama pick up a 97-69 home win on Feb. 8, 2023.

Where to watch Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

This Southeastern Conference game will be airing on both linear television as well as streaming. The game will be airing on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide critical injuries

Florida

Forward Aleks Szymczyk: Foot (OUT)

Alabama

No injuries to report

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Best picks and prediction

When looking at KenPom's adjusted efficiency margin, there is a sizable gap between these teams. Florida is 27th in the nation with a +18.18 rating while Alabama is sixth in college basketball with a +26.39 rating up to this point.

Even if you look at more traditional stats lately, the ability to score the ball for these programs show a major difference. The Gators are scoring 82.2 points in their last five games while the Crimson Tide are averaging 97.3 points in their previous four games.

Alabama is dominating offensively and are statistically on par with Florida. All in all, go with the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover the spread in their own building as the far and away the better team.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide -8.5 (-115)

