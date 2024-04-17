From Angel Reese to Paige Bueckers, these are 5 best-dressed college hoops players at the 2024 WNBA draft

The 2024 WNBA draft day saw the best women's college basketball players swap their jerseys for glamorous outfits.

From LSU's Angel Reese rocking a shimmery, unique gown, Stanford's Cameron Brink wearing a risque high slit dress, to UConn's Paige Bueckers' all-white outfit from Louis Vuitton, the Orange Carpet saw these young ladies killing the fashion game.

So, let's rank the top five former college hoopers who turned heads with their spectacular outfit choices.

#1 Angel Reese nailed the outfit game at the 2024 WNBA draft

The first on the list is the former national champion and LSU star hooper, Angel Reese, who is also known as the 'Bayou Barbie.' Reese was picked No. 7 by the Chicago Sky in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft. For the special night, Reese turned up in the Bronx and Branco Fall 2024 collection dress.

The interesting silhouette of the dress hung gracefully from Reese's athletic body and made her look like an important character from the 2024 movie 'Dune 2.' The dress had a dystopian aura to it which seamlessly translated to her hairstyle as well.

All in all, the look generated a lot of social media buzz from fans calling her outfit gorgeous and unique in several ways.

#2 Caitlin Clark the first hooper to be dressed by Prada

The No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever has been making headlines since she kickstarted her basketball career. Therefore, it was not out of the ordinary when college hoops fans saw her decked out in an all-white ensemble from Prada at the 2024 WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark shined in a white Prada set with the Italian fashion house's patent handbag for the nig night. She wore a silver shimmery top underneath the big jacket that covered the upper half of her body. A white mini-skirt was added to the look, showing off her strong legs.

A pair of black pumps and signature Prada sunglasses were also added to her look. Her entire ensemble is estimated to be worth around $17,000, which is about 22% of her current salary.

#3 Cameron Brink blinged out in Balmain

The Stanford Cardinals star, who won the national Defensive Player of the Year, was awarded went all out in a black and white Balmain gown at the 2024 WNBA draft. The asymmetric gown features a 3D rose detail with a long and tight fit, sleeveless, one shoulder, and an openwork on one side and a high slit on the other.

The star hooper added black pumps draped with chains and completed the look with dangle earrings and layered bracelets. Brink straightened her blond tresses, while her makeup featured metallic eye shadow winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Her look is worthy to be put on the third spot of the top five list.

#4 Paige Bueckers supported teammates in LV ensemble

The UConn Huskies' star player Paige Bueckers also attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support her teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl. Bueckers shined in her all-white outfit by Louis Vuitton.

Her look featured an LV monogrammed shirt paired with an LV suit, a $3,466 LV bag, and white LV sneakers. Despite not being one of the draft prospects, Paige was able to draw attention, thanks to her amazing outfit.

#5 Kamilla Cardoso stunned in 831 Minhle

The 2024 national champion and the former Gamecocks hooper was selected No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky, alongside Angel Reese. The Brazilian star wore a red power suit by brand 831 Minhle.

She also added a heart-shaped pendant studded with diamonds, a black clutch, and black sandals.

