Gabbie Marshall college career: How good was the Iowa guard?

Gabbie Marshall, born on Aug. 22, 2000, has had an impressive college basketball career with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. Marshall’s journey began at Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she led her team to state titles in 2017 and 2019.

Marshall joined Iowa in the 2019-20 season, playing in all 30 games and making her first collegiate start against North Alabama. She quickly made an impact, scoring a career-high 22 points against Rutgers, per Sports Reference.

Her ability to score from deep impressed many, as she ranked fourth on the team for most 3-pointers made (34) during her freshman year.

In the 2020-21 season, Marshall continued to shine, playing in all 30 games and averaging 30 minutes per game. She netted a career-high 27 points against Rutgers and led the team with 57 steals, ranking 57th in the country. Her consistency and defensive prowess made her a vital player for the Hawkeyes.

The 2021-22 season saw Marshall start 30 games despite missing two due to injury. She maintained her defensive intensity, recording a season-high four steals in five different games and averaging 1.7 steals per game.

Marshall’s senior year in 2023-24 was a historic one. She became the first Iowa women’s basketball player to record 200 3-pointers and 200 steals in a career. She also broke Monika Czinano’s games played record at the University of Iowa.

After an amazing five-season run, Gabbie Marshall retired from basketball and pursued graduate school. Her career at Iowa was loaded with numerous accolades, including being named to the Academic All-Big Ten team and earning Dean’s List honors multiple times.

Gabbie Marshall lived out her dream at Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard has moved on from her college basketball career in Iowa City. After spending five years under Lisa Bluder, Gabbie Marshall reflected on her time, posting a series of photos on her Instagram account. It was captioned:

"I have had lots of time to reflect on all the incredible memories I have made. It has been my whole life for the past 18 years, I appreciate all the highs and lows, lessons I have learned and everything in between.

"Most importantly I think about the journey I have been on these last 5 years at the place where I was able to live out my dreams and accomplish so much more than I could've even imagined,” she continued.

