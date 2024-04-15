Gabbie Marshall outfits: 5 times Iowa star guard flaunted her laid-back style on Instagram

Gabbie Marshall, a star player of the Iowa Hawkeyes, is a familiar face to the fans of the team. Having played her last season of college basketball with Iowa, she graduated from the university with a bachelor's degree in Health and Human Physiology with plans to pursue her master's in occupational therapy.

Despite her impressive basketball talents and a considerable social media following, Marshall has not announced her interest in taking her talents to the WNBA.

She occasionally gives a sneak peek into her personal life by uploading snaps with her boyfriend, Spencer Touro. Additionally, the talented hooper also flaunts her casual and laid-back style on social media.

Five times Gabbie Marshall wowed her fans with her stylish attire

#1 An anniversary post

A few months ago, Gabbie posted a series of pictures with her boyfriend, Spencer Touro on their first anniversary. From sweat shorts, and cozy hoodies to jersey tops, the pictures captured her style in a better manner.

#2 A visit to the Amalfi Coast

Gabbie Marshall switched up her style when she went on a vacation to the Amalfi Coast with her friends and teammates. To this scenic location, the Iowa star opted to wear a denim blue romper that had a triangle cut out in the middle. She paired the romper with a black sling bag and flats.

#3 Graduation Day celebration

For one of the most important days in her life, her convocation, the Hawkeyes star wore an elegant white dress that was fitting for the occasion. She added a simple pair of hoop earrings and black sandals. Along with looking sophisticated, it made a great contrast against the black and golden color of the convocation robe.

#4 A fun weekend with friends and teammates

Gabbie Marshall pulled through in a cute white bralette and denim shorts to hang out with her friends. In the same post, she also rocked a neon pink bikini that paired well with her complexion.

#5 Special Birthday dress

For her 21st birthday, Gabbie Marshall wore a classic bodycon white dress that had noodle straps. She added a pair of her signature hoops and a necklace to the look and tied her hair in a double French fishtail braid.