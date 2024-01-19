Georgetown vs Xavier Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Georgetown Hoyas and the Xavier Musketeers square off on Friday evening at the Cintas Center in a Big East Conference game.

The Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 in Big East) are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after an 80-67 road loss against the UConn Huskies on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Musketeers (9-8, 3-3) are looking to build off a two-game winning streak after an 85-71 home victory on Tuesday against the Butler Bulldogs.

Georgetown vs Xavier betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Georgetown Hoyas +12.5 (-115) Over 149.5 (-110) +625 Xavier Musketeers -12.5 (-105) Under 149.5 (-110) -900

Georgetown vs Xavier Head-to-Head

This is going to be the 20th matchup in college basketball history between the Hoyas and the Musketeers.

The Musketeers have dominated with a 15-4 overall record against the Hoyas. Xavier is on a three-game winning streak against Georgetown, with their most recent win - 95-82 at home - coming on Jan. 21 last year.

Where to watch Georgetown vs Xavier?

This Big East Conference matchup will be televised on FS1, so check with your cable provider or streaming service to see if you have that channel to watch this matchup.

Georgetown vs Xavier Key Injuries

Georgetown

Guard Donovan Grant: Concussion (OUT)

Xavier

Forward Jerome Hunter: Heart (OUT)

Forward Zach Freemantle: Foot (OUT)

Georgetown vs Xavier: Best Picks and Prediction

When diving into the against the spread records throughout the season, there emerges a massive difference. Georgetown has a 7-10 against the spread record, while Xavier is dominating with an 11-5 record against the spread.

The ability to score is a major difference, as the Hoyas are averaging 63.2 points in their last five games while the Musketeers are scoring 81.7 in their previous three.

Xavier is dealing with a couple of injuries but have been dealing well, with both players being out for a couple of months, so their rotations are not going to be affected.

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps has been the Hoyas' leading scorer with 18.0 points per game. He's coming off a rough shooting performance against UConn and is shooting 16.7% from the 3-point range on the road, though.

Overall, go with the Xavier Musketeers to cover the spread at home in a conference matchup as they look to get toward the elite programs in the Big East.

Pick: Xavier Musketeers -12.5 (-105)

