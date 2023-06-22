Gradey Dick replacements: Who will start in the place of the Kansas sharp shooter and future 2023 NBA Draft pick?

Kansas wing Gradey Dick is regarded as one of the 2023 NBA draft class' best shooters. He is projected to be a lottery pick with some mocking him to be picked as high as eighth on Thursday night.

Dick drained 40.7% of his shots from beyond the arc and averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

How do the Kansas Jayhawks replace such efficiency then? Coach Bill Self and his staff have not been idle, using the transfer portal to try to replace their departed star.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress With picture perfect shooting mechanics, toughness, a strong feel for the game and a confident, assertive demeanor, Gradey Dick has a high floor and plenty of upside to tap into long-term. With picture perfect shooting mechanics, toughness, a strong feel for the game and a confident, assertive demeanor, Gradey Dick has a high floor and plenty of upside to tap into long-term. https://t.co/vVAL0j3ac9

The Kansas options

Coach Bill Self will not want a repeat of the Round of 32 loss to eighth seed Arkansas while they were the No. 1 seed last season.

The Kansas Jayhawks will only have 12 scholarship spots available instead of the usual 13 due to self-imposed sanctions for NCAA rules violations. They have already acquired several players via the transfer portal with some promising talent among them.

The Jayhawks have had a period of upheaval since Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson declared for the NBA draft. Seven players have entered the transfer portal while they have acquired four more players via the same method plus two walk-ons.

Who are the likeliest Gradey Dick replacements then?

Kevin McCullar Jr. declared for the draft alongside teammates Dick and Jalen Wilson but withdrew just before the May 31 deadline to return for his sixth and final year at Kansas.

He averaged 10.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.4 apg, numbers that will have to be ramped up if the Jayhawks want to replace the lost the end-product.

Incoming transfer Elmarko Jackson ticks all the boxes that the Jayhawks would want from a shooting guard. He impressed at the McDonald's All-American game in Houston.

He averaged 19.0 ppg and 6.0 apg during his time in South Kent, Connecticut. His end product suggests that he might be able to replace Gradey Dick and maybe even make it to the NBA draft when's he's eligible.

Chris Johnson from Montverde Academy had already committed to joining the Jayhawks until he changed his mind. He requested them to release him from his letter of intent and is now being courted by the Indiana Hoosiers.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Gradey Dick where he might be able to join forces with Paolo Banchero. Self has already pledged that he will be there alongside Dick and Wilson on draft night.

