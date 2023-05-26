Paolo Banchero has the potential to become the greatest player in Orlando Magic history. But with just one NBA season under his belt, he has a lot of work to do if he wants to go down as the GOAT of the franchise.

Banchero was selected by the Magic with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. The former Duke star went on to have a fantastic debut season, averaging 20.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. For his efforts, he took home Rookie of the Year honors.

Banchero put together several great performances. like his career-high 33-point and 16-rebound game versus the Sacramento Kings. Another notable outing came against the Boston Celtics when he scored 31 and hit six of his seven 3-point attempts.

Who are the greatest players in Orlando Magic history?

Dwight Howard played in Orlando from 2004-2012.

Several big-name players have sported the Magic uniform over the last 30 years or so. We've witnessed Hall of Famers like Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Tracy McGrady and even Dominique Wilkins, who played 27 games with the team.

While O'Neal is the most well-known player who has ever suited up for the Magic, Dwight Howard is the greatest player in franchise history. The 6-foot-10 center was drafted by the Magic with the top pick in the 2004 NBA draft straight out of high school. During his eight seasons in Orlando, Howard won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the team to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the LA Lakers.

You can't talk about Orlando Magic history without mentioning one of the most exciting duos of all time: Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway. Often referred to as "Shaq and Penny," the two superstars powered the club to the 1995 NBA Finals, although they were swept 4-0 by the Houston Rockets.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops Agree or disagree: Shaq and Penny would’ve won multiple NBA titles in Orlando if they stayed together and healthy. Agree or disagree: Shaq and Penny would’ve won multiple NBA titles in Orlando if they stayed together and healthy. https://t.co/6de9qMhcha

Possibly one of the 10 greatest players in league history, O'Neal, the No. 1 pick in 1992 and the 1992-93 Rookie of the Year, played just four seasons with the Magic, dunking all over defenders on a nightly basis. Hardaway played six years in Orlando, but got bitten hard by the injury bug, which ruined his chance at a Hall of Fame career. O'Neal is a Hall of Famer.

McGrady is another Magio legend that can't be forgotten. During his four-year stint with the team, the Florida native and No. 1 pick in the 1997 draft by the Toronto Raptors blossomed in Orlando. The Hall of Famer led the league in scoring twice, including a career-best 32.1 points game (2002-03 season).

Other members on the franchise's "greatest players" are guys like Nick Anderson, Dennis Scott, Hedo Turkoglu and Nikola Vucevic.

It looks as if Paolo Banchero has a bright future as a pro. He could turn out to be Orlando's greatest player of all time if he stays with the franchise for several years and continues to improve his game.

