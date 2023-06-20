Magic NBA draft picks 2023: When do the Orlando Magic pick? Order and more explored

The Orlando Magic own the 6th, 11th and 36th picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. For a team that nearly broke into the play-in tournament last season, this year’s draft could push them to the playoffs.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA There's been noise that the Orlando Magic don't want to add two rookies to their roster from this draft. But sources tell @spotrac that Orlando is perfectly content to make both of their picks for themselves, even if they will consider trade options up to and during the draft. There's been noise that the Orlando Magic don't want to add two rookies to their roster from this draft. But sources tell @spotrac that Orlando is perfectly content to make both of their picks for themselves, even if they will consider trade options up to and during the draft.

Orlando, behind the young duo of Franz Wagner and Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero, almost broke their three-year playoff drought. The team has a talented supporting cast led by Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Bol Bol and Jalen Suggs. They should have a very high chance of getting two more elite talents with the 6th and 11th picks.

The Orlando Magic will likely draft the best talent available

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are likely to be the first five names to be called in the draft. Orlando will have a dizzying array of options at their disposal with the 6th pick.

The Magic may go with Ausar Thompson, the twin brother of Amen. Some scouts have made an argument that Ausar might be the better player between the two players, which should be just fantastic for the Magic.

Orlando could be adding a player with just about as high an upside as the names called before him. Thompson has superb athleticism, great defense and solid shooting. He is an underrated playmaker and passer but analysts are bullish on his ability to improve due to his work ethic.

Ausar Thompson will allow the Orlando Magic to use different lineups. A starting unit of Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Ausar Thompson and Markelle Fultz will be interesting to watch.

With the 11th pick of the draft, the Magic could pick Kansas’ Gradey Dick, who is arguably considered the best shooter in this draft. Dick is a 6-8 guard/forward with tons of versatility and exceptional shooting. He is the kind of talent teams covet.

Simon Stiles @SimonStilesNBA The Magic have shown interest in drafting Kansas star, Gradey Dick. Orlando likes Dick’s maturity and believe he can grow into a star in their locker room. They also like the shooting he can bring to a potential Suggs, Dick, backcourt. The Magic have shown interest in drafting Kansas star, Gradey Dick. Orlando likes Dick’s maturity and believe he can grow into a star in their locker room. They also like the shooting he can bring to a potential Suggs, Dick, backcourt. https://t.co/JuW1S2tU0f

Whether he comes off the bench or starts, Orlando has a player who can help the team in a variety of ways. A Franz Wagner-Gradey Dick pick-and-roll could be something Orlando Magic fans will get spoiled with.

Sidy Cissoko could still be available for the Magic with the 36th pick

Orlando Magic critics noted that opponents often resort to physical battles to take the young Magic out of their game. Sidy Cissoko of the G League Ignite will be a player who will relish and thrive in that kind of setup.

The Frenchman is listed as a guard but he’s 6-7, 225 pounds with a 6-10 wingspan. He is only 19 years old but he is physicallly ready to play in the NBA.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Sidy Cissoko showed off his size, strength and improving perimeter shooting at the Tandem Pro Day in Chicago. The 19-year old French guard measured 6'7, 224 pounds with a 6'10 wingspan at the NBA draft combine. Sidy Cissoko showed off his size, strength and improving perimeter shooting at the Tandem Pro Day in Chicago. The 19-year old French guard measured 6'7, 224 pounds with a 6'10 wingspan at the NBA draft combine. https://t.co/DjGNcJv7N4

Cissoko’s offense isn’t on the same level as that of Thompson or Dick, but the Orlando Magic will love his defense. Defense, hustle and boundless energy are his calling cards but he could develop into a solid two-way player.

