Kiyan Anthony is closely following in his dad Carmelo Anthony's footsteps. The Long Island Lutheran star still has a long way to go but he already has a foot in the right direction.

His "Evolu7ion" series by Overtime showed what goes on in his mind during the game and how he prepares for every situation. In episode three of the show, released in August 2023, Kiyan Anthony and Team Melo played against UPlay at EYBL and were preparing for their next game against MeanStreets.

In the video, the 6-foot-5 guard detailed how Carmelo is actively involved in each game from the sidelines.

"Whenever my dad see us lacking or us doing something bad, he always coming to timeout and give his input and everybody loved to listen because they know that he knows what he's talking about," Kiyan said. [Time Stamp - 06:35]

After Team Melo defeated MeanStreets, Kiyan and his teammates wrapped up a session in Atlanta before going to his father's house in Westchester, New York, to work out. He praised his father's athleticism during the workout.

"We got on a manual treadmill. It goes whatever speed you go. It takes a while to learn, like, my friends, they were struggling because they never been on it, but my dad, he runs super fast on a treadmill, even faster than he would do," Kiyan said.

Carmelo Anthony shared his emotions after holding Kiyan Anthony for the first time

Kiyan Anthony was born to the NBA icon Carmelo and La La on March 7, 2007. That day changed Melo's life forever.

In episode five of "Evolu7ion," Kiyan said he would often visit his dad's crib on weekends or even on weekdays when he was not in school to spend time with Carmelo. The episode producer asked the 10-time NBA All-Star about his early life while Kiyan looked at a picture of Carmelo holding baby Kiyan for the first time.

"We had a photoshoot when he was born and came home and I was like the first time that I held him like that," Carmelo said. "Changed my life. Changed perspective. Changed everything. So now 16 years later, we're here playing pool." [12:20]

Kiyan Anthony now has the opportunity to run back the legacy of his father, as he received an offer from Syracuse where Carmelo won the national championship. He visited the school last fall with his dad and planned a second trip soon.

